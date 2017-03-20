Shopping for a fitness tracker? Save up to $110 with our Garmin deal roundup

If you’re on the market for a fitness tracker to bring your workouts to the next level, then now is a great time to score a deal as Amazon has a number of Garmin models on sale for discounts of up to 44 percent. Our Garmin deal roundup highlights some of the most popular and highly-rated models, including some of our own all-time favorites, saving you some money on a name-brand fitness tracker as well as helping you to decide which one is right for your active lifestyle.
Garmin Vivoactive
One of the most feature-laden fitness watches in our Garmin deal roundup, as well as the biggest discount, is the excellent Vivoactive. Normally $250, Amazon has the Garmin Vivoactive on sale for $140 after a nice 44 percent savings, which shaves $110 off the usual price.
This fitness tracker was praised by our review team for its high-resolution color touchscreen and excellent features like pre-installed apps for running, biking, golfing, and swimming along with built-in GPS tracking. The Vivoactive also offers the standard activity functions found on other fitness watches, such as timers and distance trackers, and easily syncs with your smartphone to upload your stats and notify you of incoming messages.
Garmin Forerunner 35
Another one of our newest favorites is the Garmin Forerunner 35, which earned a glowing score of 9.0 in our recent review. This GPS-enabled fitness watch is purpose-built for serious runners who want to track their distance, speed, calories burned, and location history. Unlike many models which require a chest strap or additional upgrade for monitoring your heart rate, the Forerunner 35 has built-in 24/7 pulse tracking. Wirelessly connect to your smartphone to record your activity statistics, receive messages, control your music playback, and more. Normally $200, you can snag this highly-rated running watch for $170 on Amazon for a limited time.
Garmin Vivosmart HR+
For a model with a more traditional fitness tracker form factor, look no further than the Vivosmart HR+. The Vivosmart’s GPS tracks your movement distance and pace along with personal performance records to help you set and surpass your fitness goals. The Move IQ feature automatically detects a variety of activities from biking to swimming and instantly records your stats with the Garmin Connect app without you having to manually activate anything, while a built-in pulse monitor keeps tabs on your heart rate 24 hours a day.
Like the Forerunner 35, the Garmin Vivosmart HR+ is normally $200 but is now on sale for $170 on Amazon. If you want a more traditionally-styled fitness tracker, the Vivosmart is an excellent alternative to the smartwatch-like models.
Garmin Forerunner 235
If you’re looking for a running-focused smartwatch that offers some extra functions and a larger display than the Forerunner 35, check out the Garmin Forerunner 235 which comes in at $280 on Amazon after a tidy $50 discount. This full-featured fitness tracker includes a built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, and tracking metrics for a wide array of physical activities.
The watch can send audio prompts to your connected phone and smart notifications let you instantly see incoming texts, emails, and more. Activity tracking data is automatically uploaded to your Garmin Connect profile and you can customize your Forerunner 235 with a variety of different watch faces, data displays, widgets, and apps from Connect IQ.
Garmin Fenix 3 HR
The last selection in our Garmin deal roundup is another top-notch fitness tracker that earned an enthusiastic 9.0 rating from our review team. This premium smartwatch is designed for the ultimate exercise enthusiasts who want to maximize their activity regimens in virtually any environment. The Fenix 3 HR features a vibrant 1.2-inch high-resolution Chroma display along with Garmin’s detailed Elevate heart rate monitoring system. The Fenix 3 HR is water-resistant up to 100 meters, making it a great option for swimming and other water sports, and the watch can connect to both your smartphone and any available Wi-Fi hotspots to sync with your Garmin Connect profile.
Along with all of the standard tracking metrics found on the other Garmin models, the Fenix 3 HR also measures your oxygen intake and VO2 max. The rugged construction, durable domed Sapphire lens, compass, altimeter, and omni-directional EXO GPS antenna let you take this beast of a fitness tracker on all of your adventures without worry. A $50 discount brings this premium smartwatch down to $550 for a short time.