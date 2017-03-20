Shopping for a fitness tracker? Save up to $110 with our Garmin deal roundup

If you’re on the market for a fitness tracker to bring your workouts to the next level, then now is a great time to score a deal as Amazon has a number of Garmin models on sale for discounts of up to 44 percent. Our Garmin deal roundup highlights some of the most popular and highly-rated models, including some of our own all-time favorites, saving you some money on a name-brand fitness tracker as well as helping you to decide which one is right for your active lifestyle.

Garmin Vivoactive One of the most feature-laden fitness watches in our Garmin deal roundup, as well as the biggest discount, is the excellent Vivoactive. Normally $250, Amazon has the Garmin Vivoactive on sale for $140 after a nice 44 percent savings, which shaves $110 off the usual price. This fitness tracker was praised by our review team for its high-resolution color touchscreen and excellent features like pre-installed apps for running, biking, golfing, and swimming along with built-in GPS tracking. The Vivoactive also offers the standard activity functions found on other fitness watches, such as timers and distance trackers, and easily syncs with your smartphone to upload your stats and notify you of incoming messages. Buy it on Amazon for $140