Get a free $60 Amazon gift card when you buy a GoPro Hero5 Black action cam

Smaller, more advanced camera technology has opened up a world of new possibilities for portable high-resolution video recording. This not only applies to mobile technology like smartphones, but to wearable action cameras as well. There are a number of manufacturers entering the market of action cams today, but ask any adventurer which model they recommend and you are likely to hear “GoPro.” If you’re considering one, then Amazon is offering a sweet deal on the top-of-the-line GoPro Hero5 Black by throwing in a free $60 gift card with every purchase.

GoPro continues to set the standard for rugged, high-quality wearable video recorders and the Hero5 Black is no exception. The device is consistently ranked among the best action cameras that money can buy — in fact, it is by far our favorite model and was named “the one action cam to rule them all” in our recent review. The Hero5 Black camera is the cream of the GoPro crop, representing the company’s most powerful and feature-laden design yet.

More: If you’ve thought about buying a Fitbit, now is a good time

The GoPro Hero5 Black can record video in stunning 4K resolution at 30 frames per second. Adjust the resolution to a crisp 1440p for 80fps footage or to 1080p resolution for 120fps. The 12-megapixel camera can snap still photos and the touchscreen interface lets you manage all of your data on the go. The device syncs with your computer or smartphone via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for uploading your footage, and voice commands allow convenient hand-free use. The durable housing is water-proof up to a depth of 33 feet.

Amazon has the GoPro Hero5 Black listed for its normal price of $399, but the free $60 gift card effectively brings the price down to $339 which is an excellent deal on this top-notch action cam. If you are a regular Amazon shopper and are on the market for a wearable camera, then now is the perfect time to get the powerful Hero5 Black and snag yourself a $60 gift card along with it.

$399 on Amazon