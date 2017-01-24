Upgrade your desktop experience with LG’s 25-inch ultrawide monitor, now $180

Monitors continue to get larger and wider as manufacturers offer an increasing array of resolutions and aspect ratios. Selecting the right display can make all the difference when building or upgrading your desktop computer, especially when it comes to watching movies, playing video games, and doing work that requires a lot of multitasking. One popular standout contender in this arena is LG’s 25-inch ultrawide monitor.

The LG 25UM57 offers an extra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio, giving you a considerable increase in desktop real estate over traditional 16:9 widescreen monitors. The full HD panel uses bright LED technology and boasts a full HD resolution of 2560 x 1080 for a crisp and clear picture. Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer increase visual clarity, while the IPS screen looks great from almost any angle, preventing picture washout when you shift positions or aren’t looking at the display head-on. With several different pr-set viewing modes, the LG 25-inch ultrawide monitor is more than capable of meeting the needs of avid gamers and movie junkies alike.

Along with increased size and picture quality, users have also demanded more multitasking capability from their machines as computers become increasingly integrated into our daily activities. Many have resorted to expensive multimonitor setups to meet this need, but manufacturers like LG have answered this demand by offering increasingly wider displays. Along with its extra-wide aspect ratio, the LG 25UM57 features a unique four-screen split feature. This function allows you to set up multiple workspaces on the screen, reducing the need for complicated and cluttered multi-monitor setups. The display features more than 99 percent coverage of the sRBG color spectrum, making it ideal for color-sensitive work like photography and graphic design.

The LG 25-inch ultrawide monitor is now available on Amazon for just $180. With a 4.3-star rating and nearly 500 customer reviews, the 25UM57 is a popular and affordable option for anyone in need of an extra-wide full HD display.

$180 on Amazon