Enjoy a full set of keys on the go with the $31 Logitech K380 Bluetooth keyboard

Mobile devices dominate the technology world today as rapid innovation continues to give us smaller and smaller computer hardware. Unfortunately, the convenience and portability of smartphones and tablets brings a trade-off when it comes to work tasks such as typing. So it’s a good thing that a wide variety of products, like the colorful Logitech K380 Bluetooth keyboard, have been introduced in recent years to bridge the gap between mobile devices and laptop computers.

Logitech’s K380 Bluetooth keyboard offers you the comfort and convenience of a full set of QWERTY keys for your compatible tablet and other devices. The keyboard works with a wide variety of mobile and desktop operating systems including Windows, iOS, Android, and Chrome OS. The K380 is not just designed for mobile devices like tablets and phones, however – it can also work with any Bluetooth-capable computer or TV set-top box that supports external keyboards, like the second and third-generation Apple TV. Customers have reported that it syncs flawlessly with Kindle Fire tablets as well.

The K380 keyboard can connect with up to three devices simultaneously, and convenient EasySwitch keys at the top of the unit allow you to instantly hop between devices with the press of a button. The OSadaptive technology can quickly recognize the devices and operating systems that the keyboard is connected to, automatically mapping keys for the best layout for each setup. The K380 runs on two included AAA batteries which provide roughly two years of power so you don’t have to worry about constantly recharging the unit or spending a lot of extra money on batteries.

The Logitech K380 Bluetooth keyboard typically goes for around $40, but Amazon currently has it available at a 23 percent discount, which brings it down to just $31. The K380 comes in classic black, as well as blue, orange, and purple.

$31 on Amazon