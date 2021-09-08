Massive Sony 4K TVs are incredibly cheap right now

There’s no single better way to upgrade your home theater than with a big, beautiful 4K TV, like the ones in these 4K TV deals, Sony TV deals, and Best Buy TV deals. If you want to complete the picture, add a soundbar from these soundbar deals, and upgrade your sound as well. Today only, at Best Buy, you can score $150 off a 50-inch Sony X85J Series 4K Google TV, as well as $150 off this 65-inch Sony X80J Series 4K Google TV. Those are two incredible, technologically advanced screens, both for under $1000 — don’t miss out.

50-inch Sony X85J Series 4K Google TV — $850, was $1,000

A big Sony 4K TV with Google technology for only $850? This has to be a mistake. First off, 50 inches is the perfect size for a living room, bedroom, or small apartment. And never has 4K TV looked so good. This 4K TV has the X1 4K HDR processor, which is the foundation of the smooth, clear, richly colored visuals you’re guaranteed to receive on this screen. There’s Triluminos Pro Color to give you even more precise imagery with more colors, and Bravia XR HDMI 2.1 for the very fastest, lag-less gaming. And we haven’t even gotten to the built-in Google TV, which opens you up to over 700,000 movies and TV episodes from your favorite streamers, like HBO Max and Disney +. It comes with Google Assistant ready to go, so you can use your voice to control your TV and control the rest of your smart home. It works with Alexa and Apple’s Homekit, too — there’s no home where this 4K TV won’t fit perfectly.

65-inch Sony X80J Series 4K Google TV — $1,000, was $1,150

There’s nothing like a giant screen to bring home the action, whether it’s sports, your favorite streaming content, or the newest games. With the 65-inch Sony Class X80J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV, you not only get a huge screen and some of the best visuals, but it’s backed up by incredible, Google-powered software. There’s 4K HDR picture, with Triluminos Pro color, as well as Sony’s unique 4K database to upscale all your HD content to near-4K resolution. There’s Motionflow XR, too, ensuring your picture is always smooth and clear, no matter how fast the action. And just like the X85J Series, this TV arrives with Google Assistant built-in, you can use your voice to control this TV and your connected smart devices. With Google’s software, there may be no easier way to access all your favorite streamers. It’s the total package!

