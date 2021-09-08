  1. Deals
Massive Sony 4K TVs are incredibly cheap right now

By

There’s no single better way to upgrade your home theater than with a big, beautiful 4K TV, like the ones in these 4K TV deals, Sony TV deals, and Best Buy TV deals. If you want to complete the picture, add a soundbar from these soundbar deals, and upgrade your sound as well. Today only, at Best Buy, you can score $150 off a 50-inch Sony X85J Series 4K Google TV, as well as $150 off this 65-inch Sony X80J Series 4K Google TV. Those are two incredible, technologically advanced screens, both for under $1000 — don’t miss out.

50-inch Sony X85J Series 4K Google TV — $850, was $1,000

Sony 55 Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

A big Sony 4K TV with Google technology for only $850? This has to be a mistake. First off, 50 inches is the perfect size for a living room, bedroom, or small apartment. And never has 4K TV looked so good. This 4K TV has the X1 4K HDR processor, which is the foundation of the smooth, clear, richly colored visuals you’re guaranteed to receive on this screen. There’s Triluminos Pro Color to give you even more precise imagery with more colors, and Bravia XR HDMI 2.1 for the very fastest, lag-less gaming. And we haven’t even gotten to the built-in Google TV, which opens you up to over 700,000 movies and TV episodes from your favorite streamers, like HBO Max and Disney +. It comes with Google Assistant ready to go, so you can use your voice to control your TV and control the rest of your smart home. It works with Alexa and Apple’s Homekit, too — there’s no home where this 4K TV won’t fit perfectly.

65-inch Sony X80J Series 4K Google TV — $1,000, was $1,150

A 65-inch Sony 4K TV with a nature scene on the screen.

There’s nothing like a giant screen to bring home the action, whether it’s sports, your favorite streaming content, or the newest games. With the 65-inch Sony Class X80J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV, you not only get a huge screen and some of the best visuals, but it’s backed up by incredible, Google-powered software. There’s 4K HDR picture, with Triluminos Pro color, as well as Sony’s unique 4K database to upscale all your HD content to near-4K resolution. There’s Motionflow XR, too, ensuring your picture is always smooth and clear, no matter how fast the action. And just like the X85J Series, this TV arrives with Google Assistant built-in, you can use your voice to control this TV and your connected smart devices. With Google’s software, there may be no easier way to access all your favorite streamers. It’s the total package!

More 4K TVs

Don’t see quite what you’re looking for? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 4K TV deals, below.

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$800 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

70-inch LG 70UP7070PUE 4K TV Bundle

$999 $1,239
Get a handy bundle including a soundbar, mount, cables, surge protector, and streaming card as well as a beautiful 70-inch TV to start streaming right away.
Buy at Walmart

43-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV (Renewed)

$302 $475
To pick up a large TV at a fraction of the price, you can check out renewed options like this Vizio V-series, which comes with features like Dolby Vision HDR for a beautiful 4K image.
Buy at Amazon

75-inch LG 80 Series $K TV Bundle

$1,199 $1,430
For those who love streaming and want everything in one convenient purchase, this bundle contains a mount, surge adapter, and streaming card as well as a great 75-inch TV.
Buy at Walmart

75-inch Samsung QN900A QLED 8K TV

$5,000 $7,000
If you won't settle for anything but the very best, this absolutely massive TV has all of the must-have features, like incredible 8K resolution, QLED display, and smart features with Tizen.
Buy at Best Buy
