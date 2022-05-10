 Skip to main content
Save $40 on this top-rated Logitech 4K webcam today

Andrew Morrisey
By
A woman uses the Logitech 4K Pro Webcam for a video call.

Some great peripherals for your desktop or laptop computer are always a good thing to be on the lookout for, and the Logitech 4K Pro Webcam is catching a deal at Best Buy right now. While it’s regularly priced at $200, today you can save $40 and take it home for just $160. That’s an impressive price on a webcam that will make all of your virtual interactions much better, and it also includes free shipping and in-store pickup in most locations. You’ll need to act quickly to claim this deal while it lasts, so click over to Best Buy now.

If you’re a vlogger, or if you videoconference regularly for work or to keep in touch with family, you’re probably always keeping an eye on the best webcams and the best webcams for streaming. The Logitech 4K Pro Webcam holds its own among those ranks, providing high-quality, 4K resolution to your video interactions, which is four times the resolution of a typical HD webcam, and it also includes a 5x HD zoom. RedLight 3, and HDR technology auto-adjust to help you look your best in any lighting environment, from low light to direct sunlight, so you can take on virtual meetings from your basement or the coffee shop without worrying about lighting conditions.

Many of the top of features of the Logitech 4K Pro Webcam are its modern tech and its smarts, which include things like dual omni-directional microphones that suppress background sound so you can be heard clearly, up to 90-frames-per-second, high-quality video recording, and three field of view presets that include 90 degrees, 78 degrees, and 65 degrees to allow you to include more of your environment in the picture or to narrow the focus more on yourself. But there are many practical features to the Logitech 4K Pro Webcam as well, including easy connectivity to your computer, a privacy shade that flips up or down to cover or expose the lens, and integration with Windows Hello to easily and securely sign in to your computer without a password.

Regularly a $200 piece of tech, the Logitech 4K Pro Webcam is just $160 at Best Buy right now. That’s a $40 savings, and with it comes your choice of free shipping or in-store pickup, which is available in most areas. This is a popular webcam at a hard-to-beat price, so claim yours while inventory lasts.

