Here’s what you can expect from ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’

Why it matters to you Although Mario Kart rarely changes that much, the new Deluxe edition of MK8 has enough extras that it's probably worth buying again.

Mario Kart 8 is not a new game by any measure — it came out nearly three years ago — but it is making a comeback on the Nintendo Switch as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Set to launch on April 28, the revamped version of one of the best titles to ever grace the Wii U brings with it new characters, new maps, and all of the previously released DLC.

The Nintendo Switch is a solid home and portable console, but its launch lineup was a little lacking. So it’s fortunate that, less than two months after its release, we can expect Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to make its appearance on the Switch, and it’s got some fun extras, too.

The expanded line of available racers includes all the classics, as well as new additions like Splatoon male and female inklings, King Boo, Bowser Junior, and Dry Bones — giving us over 40 racers to choose from. There are 48 tracks now, too, with the notable inclusion of a Micro Machines-style bedroom track.

New items include the return of “Boo,” which lets you turn invisible for a time and the feather which lets you jump over certain obstacles. They could come in handy during the revamped battle mode, which sees bespoke arenas made just for that, rather than simply battling on empty tracks. There’s even a couple of specific new battle modes, like Coin Runners and Bob-Omb Blast to compete in.

For new and younger players, Nintendo has also introduced smart steering, which keeps you from falling off the track.

Four-player split-screen local play remains, but Nintendo also encourages up to eight players to play in LAN mode with eight connected Switches. Online play will be a big focus as well, and up to 12 players will be able to go head to head in what promises to be the most competitive way to play the game.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe launches on Nintendo Switch on April 28.