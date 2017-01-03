‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ might be skipping the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch looks to have plenty of third-party software support when it launches next spring, and publishing giant Electronic Arts has already pledged to develop for the system, but it appears that one of the company’s biggest 2017 releases — Mass Effect: Andromeda — could be skipping the console altogether.

When asked by Stevivor if Mass Effect: Andromeda would see a release on the Switch, BioWare producer Michael Gamble gave an answer that, while shooting down rumors of the game as a launch title, did

“Yeah, not right now, no,” he told Stevivor. “We’re not planning on it. If the Switch launches and everyone’s just yammering for Mass Effect, who knows? We never want to close doors like that.”

More: Electronic Arts announces ‘initiative’ bearing Mass Effect: Andromeda mission info

In the same interview, Gamble also said that his team has “no plans” for enhancing Mass Effect: Andromeda for Xbox’s upcoming Project Scorpio console revision — developers were extremely tight-lipped regarding software support for the PlayStation 4 Pro prior to its official unveiling, as well, so perhaps this should be taken with a grain of salt.

Though the Wii U at times struggled to keep up with the aging Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 systems when it launched in 2012, the console still got what could be considering the definitive version of Mass Effect 3, complete with its extended ending. The Switch’s rumored technical specifications would certainly make it a challenge to run Andromeda, considering that the game is taking full advantage of current-generation hardware, but we’re holding out an inkling of hope that Electronic Arts and BioWare will decide to port it anyway.

If you haven’t had a chance to check out gameplay from Mass Effect: Andromeda yet, watch the video at the top of this page. Gorgeous environments, investigations, and the most intense combat ever offered in the series are just a few of the features the game has in store. It’s expected to launch in the first half of 2017 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.