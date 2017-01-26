Sega graces gamers with massive selection of music on Spotify

Why it matters to you Fans of the tunes that accompany classic Sega games now have the chance to stream those songs via Spotify.

If you’re fond of the boops and bleeps of classic 8-bit and 16-bit systems, then Sega has you covered — the company has just unloaded a treasure trove of classic tunes, all available right now for free on Spotify.

Sega has added music from a ton of games, including:

Sonic the Hedgehog series

NiGHTS

Fantasy Zone

Out Run

Virtua Fighter

World Cup Champion Football

Skies of Arcadia

Shinobi

Golden Axe

Jet Set Radio

It’s no surprise that music from Sonic CD tops Sega’s “popular” list. It also seems that many people have been jamming to the amazing lyrical stylings of Hunnid-P and his work on Sonic Adventure 2. Already, the rap songs from Sonic Adventure 2, like A Ghost’s Pumpkin Soup … for Pumpkin Hill and Dive Into The Mellow … for Aquatic Mine are in the top 10.

There’s definitely a lot more worth listening to than just the music from Sonic the Hedgehog. The entire Out Run soundtrack is chiptune bliss. Pretty much everything from the Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure is worth a listen.

But really, the part of Sega’s massive library that’s most worth your time is the pure gold from Sonic R. The Sega CD Sonic racing game has not aged well, but its music is timeless. With lyrics like, “Can you feel the sunshine? Does it brighten up your day? Don’t you feel that sometimes, you just need to run away?” it’s impossible to not get sucked in.

Interestingly, Sega has made very little fanfare of this massive upload on Spotify. Both the Sega and Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter accounts have yet to mention the flood of great music.

This past year, Sega has been doing a great job connecting with fans. It’s Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account is pure gold, and the company is very direct with consumers. Now all Sega needs to do is make a Sonic Adventure 3.