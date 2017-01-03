The 10 2016 games you should still play in 2017

As we close the book on an exceptional year of games, we are often inclined to start counting the days to the next big release. The upcoming year has more than its fair share of anticipated games — from Resident Evil 7: Biohazard to Horizon Zero Dawn to Mass Effect: Andromeda — but we believe that there are several 2016 releases that still deserve your attention in the new year. Whether it be for the slew of expected updates, the sheer amount of existing content, second chances, or sleeper hits that you may have missed, we believe these games should remain on your screen after the clock strikes midnight and wrinkled calendars are replaced with new editions.

Titanfall 2 Please enable Javascript to watch this video A surprisingly excellent single player mode, retooled multiplayer that built off the success of the original, and a move to multi-platform, made Titanfall 2 accessible and engaging to a wider swath of gamers in 2016. The timing of its release — sandwiched in-between Battlefield 1 and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare — was suspect to say the least, but Titanfall 2 found a passionate, if modest, group of players. On November 30, the first batch of free DLC “Angel City’s Most Wanted” dropped, bringing back a beloved multiplayer map from the original alongside new gadgets and upgrades. Respawn and EA’s novel approach of making map packs available to all players — sans season pass charge — means that Titanfall 2 should stay in the minds of players and on screens well into 2017, when additional maps are expected to launch throughout the year. Read our full review here. Buy it now from: Amazon

Overwatch Please enable Javascript to watch this video 2016 could be aptly referred to as the Year of Overwatch. Blizzard made its first significant jump to consoles with the Team Fortress 2 inspired arena shooter, and in the process created a phenomenon rarely seen in games. We gave the team-oriented shooter our game of the year honors for its astounding ability to elicit feelings that are frequently “unlike any of the words fans and critics would use to classify it.” Since launch, Blizzard has consistently delivered fresh content — from in-game events to challenges to new characters. Blizzard is about to celebrate 20 years of Diablo, sending new in-game sprays to Overwatch just in time for the new year. This level of support for Overwatch will carry on in 2017, along with much-desired updates such as a server browser for custom games.

Gears of War 4 Please enable Javascript to watch this video The first Gears of War title without Cliff Bleszinski at the helm fared well despite being much of the same. Gears of War 4 catapulted players to 25 years after Marcus Fenix took down the Locust and into the shoes of his son, J. D. Fenix. Along with the campaign, the cooperative Horde mode and competitive multiplayer showed off the duck-and-cover play style that the franchise has been perfecting for over a decade. In 2017, owners of the season pass will see full access to all of the maps as they steadily release each month. Yet, even those with only the base game have reason to play in the new year, as all DLC maps are free on a rotating basis. Log back in throughout the year to shuffle across new grounds, and blast enemies to bits with the ridiculously powerful Gnasher. Read our full review here. Buy it now from: Amazon Microsoft

Forza Horizon 3 Please enable Javascript to watch this video The best entry into the stellar Horizon series was also the best racing game of 2016. Forza Horizon 3 gave players the opportunity to take the reins of the Horizon Festival, and make it as big as possible across the lush open-world of Australia. The online component — including the continuously innovative Drivatar system — increased the lasting power of Microsoft’s flagship racing sim. Monthly car packs have dropped since launch, and will continue until March 2017, making the Outback terrain the place to be through the duration of winter. For those who did not purchase the Car Pass, the Drivatar multiplayer — with its constant updates in line with you and your friends driving style — warrants your attention in 2017 nonetheless. Read our full review here. Buy it now from: Amazon Microsoft