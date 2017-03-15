‘Smells pretty bad’ — the reward for completing this ‘Zelda’ quest really stinks

Why it matters to you The reward for completing one Breath of the Wild quest is as disappointing as it is smelly.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is filled with secrets the players are unlikely to fully discover for months or even years to come, but one player has managed to uncover one of the game’s less savory secrets. Finding all 900 of the game’s “Korok” seeds is a monumental task, and the reward for doing so certainly stinks.

Reddit user xFateAwaitsx posted a screenshot of his findings in Breath of the Wild. After finding all 900 seeds — which are used for expanding inventory space for bows, melee weapons and shields — the player spoke to the character Hestu to receive his special reward.

“You’ve maxed all of your stashes!” Hestu says to Link. “So let me give you this!”

Link is then handed a golden turd — not a poor weapon or piece of armor, but an actual golden pile of feces.

“A gift of friendship given to you by Hestu. It smells pretty bad,” read the item’s description.

Breath of the Wild is pretty enormous. Finding all 900 seeds takes a serious commitment on the part of the player. Perhaps that commitment is simply too much for one person to make, and Nintendo is making a statement on the inevitability of death and the necessity of making the most of one’s time on this planet.

Or maybe one of the designers just thinks poop is funny.

xFateAwaitsx says his total game completion currently sits at 99.75 percent. We don’t even want to know what Nintendo has in store for those who complete everything.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available now for Nintendo Switch and Wii U. It’s one of the best games in the series to date, and the rest of the game contains little to no excrement.