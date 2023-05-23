How to repair weapons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Weapon durability can be tough to deal with in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, there’s a little trick you can do to actually fix your weapons, shields, and bows — and it’s relatively easy to perform. In this guide, we’ll show you how to repair weapons in Tears of the Kingdom with one easy trick.

How to repair weapons

If you played The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you might know where this is going. What you need to do is visit a Rock Octorok, which can be found around Hyrule. Specifically, this enemy can be found just northeast of Goron City in the spot on the map above. This Octorok spawns here consistently, so it’s an easy method to get the trick to work.

You must approach the creature carefully to avoid its blast. What you need to do is drop the weapon, shield, or bow in front of the Octorok to get it to suck it up. The Octorok will then spit the item back at you, repairing it in the process. You can then quickly pick it up before the Octorok shoots another blast at you.

It’s important to note that Octoroks can only repair one weapon, bow, or shield. You’ll have to wait for another Blood Moon to get them to repair weapons again, so you’ll want to make sure you’re positive that this is the item you want repaired. With that in mind, it might be a good idea to make a save beforehand, just in case you toss the wrong weapon at the Octorok.

