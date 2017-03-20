Sling TV vs PlayStation Vue vs DirecTV Now vs YouTube TV: Live TV streaming showdown

For those fed up with their cable or satellite TV company, there has never been a better time to cut the cord.

Streaming video services are giving traditional pay TV stiff competition by delivering live sports and other programming online, often for a drop in price, while premium channels like HBO and Showtime are available as separate streaming services or add-on bundles. In addition, there’s no hidden charges with streaming TV, and if you ever decide to cancel, it’s easy and painless — a refreshing change from the woes of dealing with cable and satellite call centers.

PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, DirecTV Now and the recently announced YouTube TV are emerging as major competition to traditional pay TV. Offering both live and on-demand programming and — in some cases — cloud-based DVRs, the services are more than capable cable alternatives. But which is best? In order to help you sift through the chaos, we’ve put together this handy guide detailing each service’s features and content offerings so you can size up each directly against its rivals.

(Note: YouTube TV has yet to debut, but given how much information we’ve gotten we’ve included it here so you can price shop all in one place ahead of its impending launch.)

PlayStation Vue Sling TV DirecTV Now YouTube TV Pricing Access/Access Slim: $35/$30 per month for 45+ channels*

Core/Core Slim: $45/$35 per month for 60+ channels*

Elite/Elite Slim: $55/$45 per month for 90+ channels*

Ultra/Ultra Slim: $75/$65 per month for 90 channels, plus HBO and Showtime Sling Orange: $20 per month 20+ channels;

Sling Blue: $25 per month 40+ channels;

Orange + Blue: $40 per month 45+ channels;

additional channel add-on packs from $5-$15 Live a Little: $35 for 60+ channels;

Just Right: $50 for $80+ channels;

Go Big: $60 for $100+ channels;

Gotta Have It: $70 for 120+ channels;

add-on packs available for $5 $35/month for 44 channels (Not yet available) Major Networks ABC, NBC, FOX (Major networks live in select cities*; on-demand all other locations) ABC, FOX, NBC (Major networks live in select cities**; on-demand all other locations) ABC, FOX, NBC (available in select cities***) ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC Subscription Type Monthly, no contract, cancel anytime Monthly, no contract, cancel anytime Monthly, no contract, cancel anytime Monthly, no contract, cancel anytime DVR Cloud DVR (keep titles up to 28 days) Yes, in beta (currently available for Amazon customers) No Cloud DVR (keep titles up to nine months) Video On Demand Yes(on select channels, shows,including local channels where available*) Yes (on select channels, shows) Yes (on select channels, shows) Yes Pause, Rewind, Fast Forward All channels Only select channels VOD only All Channels Replay/Catch-up Select channels and shows Select channels and shows Yes (72 hours after recording) Select channels and shows Number of streams per account 5 1 or 3, depending on subscription 2 3 User profiles 5 1 1 6 Bandwidth limiter No Yes No TBD Audio 2-channel stereo, 5.1 for some on-demand content on supported devices 2-channel stereo 2-channel stereo, 5.1 for some on-demand content on supported devices 2-channel stereo

*PlayStation Vue’s “Slim” packages are available in markets that do not carry live local network programming. Check the availability of local programming here.

**SlingTV local programming availability can be checked here.

***Live NBC is only available on web browsers with DirecTV Now. All other local channels restricted by viewer location. Check availability here.

Channels

Channel offerings differ quite a bit between the services and the multiple packages they offer. Follow us below for a detailed breakdown.

PlayStation Vue

We’ll be honest: PlayStation Vue’s pricing and packages are confusing, but for good reason. Local channel affiliate contracts are extremely complicated, which is why trying to offer them in an online package is hard to do. What channels you get — and even what plans are offered — will depend on your location. PlayStation Vue’s packages come in two varieties, either with local channels or without. The packages that do not include local programming are denoted by “slim” in their names. So, for example, the basic package, Access, costs $40 per month in markets where local channels are included. In all other markets however, Access Slim is $35 per month, and doesn’t include live local programming (prime time content is still available on demand, however). This is the same across all Vue packages.

With that explanation out of the way, let’s dig into the plans themselves. Access/Access Slim grants you access to 45 live channels, including ESPN, CNN, AMC and more, for $40/$35 per month respectively. Those with the Access plan will have access to live ABC, NBC, and FOX, while Access Slim customers will have on-demand access to programming from those networks.

Beyond Access/Access Slim Slim, Vue has three more subscription tiers. Core/Core Slim, which offers 60 channels at $45/$35 per month, adding channels like CSN, ESPNEWS, and ESPN U, as well as Turner Classic Movies to the previous tier’s list. Up next is Elite/Elite Slim, which provides 90 channels at $55/$45 per month, adding EPIX Hits, Machinima, and many others.

The top tier package for PlayStation Vue is Ultra/Ultra Slim, which includes the full suite of 90-plus channels, plus HBO and Showtime bundled in for a grand total of $75/$65.

There aren’t many options when it comes to a la carte choices, however. Standalone subscriptions are available for the aforementioned Showtime and HBO, as well as Machinima, Fox Soccer Plus, and EPIX Hits at varying prices. Bear in mind that most or all of these add-ons appear in the Elite and Ultra package tiers.

Recently, Vue removed Viacom-owned channels from its service — MTV, MTV2, VH1, Spike, and Comedy Central all got the ax. Conversely, several previously unavailable channels were added, including ESPN, BBC America, VICE, NBC Sports, and more. You can view PlayStation Vue’s full channel lineup on the service’s homepage.

Sling TV

Sling TV offers two different channel packages, Sling Orange ($20/month) and Sling Blue ($25/month), but they aren’t as straightforward as Vue’s options. Instead of simply adding more channels to a base selection like Vue does, Sling’s two packages vary quite a bit from one another. With Sling Orange you’ll get 20 channels, including several ESPN properties. Sling Blue ditches the Disney-owned channels — including Disney Channel, Freeform, and most importantly, ESPN’s channels — but bumps the total number of channels to over 40 for just a $5 increase, adding in Fox sports channels.

Those who wish to have the broader channel offerings of both packages can get both Sling Orange and Sling Blue for $40 per month.

From there, Sling offers a number of add-on channel packages at varying prices, including broadcast networks like ABC, favorites like MTV and Spike, or premium cable options like HBO. Depending on your base package, though, some channels may not be available. For a detailed breakdown of Sling TV’s numerous offerings, add-ons, and limitations (especially important when it comes to sports packages), check out our Sling TV guide which covers everything you need to know about the service. A major new inclusion with Sling TV is regional sports channels. If you’ve been hesitant to ditch cable because you don’t want to miss your team playing on a local sports channel, you can now cut the cord without feeling you’ll be missing out.

DirecTV Now’s packages are more straightforward. There are four packages, each building upon the previous one. The cheapest is Live a Little, which provides 60 plus channels for just $35. This tier offers most of the obvious choices, including broadcast networks ABC, FOX, and NBC (as with Vue and Sling, CBS is not included in the service) and plenty of favorites like Cartoon Network, ESPN, and FX. The package also has Viacom channels — MTV, Comedy Central, Spike, etc. — which are no longer available on PlayStation Vue.

Next is the Just Right plan, which bumps up the channel count to over 80 for $50 per month, followed by Go Big, which boasts 100 channels for $60 per month. The real bummer there is that — before January 1, 2017 — the service was offering the package for a scant $35 for as long as you subscribed. Alas, that deal is now past. The final package tier is called Gotta Have It, and tops the channel count to over 120 for $70 per month.

More: Hands on with DirecTV Now, AT&T’s new streaming service starting at $35

DirecTV Now also offers HBO and Showtime for just $5, which is a fraction of the price charged by Sling or Vue, and well below the standalone cost. In addition, there are many promotional offers. At the time of publication, the service was not only offering free HBO for a year, but also a free Apple TV if you prepay for three months up front. (Note: these promotional offers expire quickly, so be sure to check DirecTV Now’s site directly to see what’s still available.)

We do feel it’s necessary to point out that, at a certain point, the high prices and glut of unnecessary channels you’ll get with either DirecTV Now or PlayStation Vue are exactly the reasons most people quit cable in the first place. Add on a streaming service or two, and you’re right back to the high prices of cable. However, it’s hard to argue with DirecTV Now’s generous promotions as the service aggressively seeks new subscribers, and the best part is you can always cancel quickly and easily.

YouTube TV

The newest creation of the bunch, YouTube TV’s sole package costs $35 per month for 44 channels. That makes it a bit more expensive than the basic offerings from Sling TV and PS Vue, and equal to DirecTV’s entry package. However, the only service it beats in number of channels is Sling TV. That might raise questions about its value, but a closer look reveals that the nascent service has a few notable perks. It’s the only service on our list to offer all four major networks (offers ABC, NBC, Fox, and CBS) — no additional packages or subscriptions necessary. It’s also the only one of the four to include CBS with no catch. Local affiliate programming will also be available to customers in select cities, with markets still TBA. (We’ll update this article when an announcement is made.)

YouTube TV also has the widest number of sports channels for the money, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, ESPN News, SEC Network, CBS Sports Network, CSN, NBC Sports Network, Fox Sports, BTN, FS1, and FS2. You’d have to subscribe to one of the higher-tier packages with PS Vue or Sling TV to get all that elsewhere.

That said, there will be some niche gaps like MTV2 and Nick Jr. In addition, the only two add-on channels currently announced are Showtime and Fox Soccer Plus. Sure, you can get HBO as a separate streaming service at $15 per month, but if you’re looking to combine all your internet TV into one package, YouTube TV isn’t the route we’d recommend.

Overall, YouTube TV looks to be an impressive package for the money, especially for sports fans and those who want all the major networks. We like the idea of a single price point that delivers a respectable number of desirable channels (though we’re curious to see if Google opts for more packages once they’ve made more deals). We also like the simplicity of a single package, making it much easier to see what you’re getting.

For its glut of channels at a low price and multiple promotional deals, DirecTV Now takes the trophy here.

Winner: DirecTV Now