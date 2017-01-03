You don’t need a security camera to monitor your home — check out Aura instead

Who says “security” and “camera” have to always go hand in hand? Certainly not Cognitive Systems, who launched Aura at CES in Las Vegas with hopes of divorcing home security systems from cameras once and for all. Rather than relying on traditional security footage, Aura instead uses a two-piece system that monitors wireless signals in your home — think of it as a high-tech motion detector.

Thanks to Aura’s patented spectrum analytics technology, the security system doesn’t actually need traditional images to keep tabs on what is going on in your home. But that does not mean you won’t be made aware of any unauthorized movement. If Aura detects any disruption in wireless signals (caused by motion), you will receive a notification on your smartphone. But don’t worry — you won’t get an alert every time the wind blows in your drapes. Cognitive Systems says its advanced smart home device can recognize the presence of known household residents, show motion patterns in your home, provide an activity timeline, deliver customized notifications via the companion smartphone app, and of course, interact with other smart home devices and systems.

“When we realized that our technology could understand motion by seeing how the patterns in wireless signals change in a home, we knew that we had something special,” said Taj Manku, co-founder of Cognitive Systems. “By using radio frequencies to detect motion, we provide a more dependable solution to consumers by eliminating most of the false detections that occur with traditional sensors. We thought about how people want to interact with their security system and provide convenient features like auto-arm and disarm.”

Aura is making its debut at CES and will be available for pre-order for $499 beginning Thursday. That said, CES fans will be able to pre-order the security system for $399 for a limited time. Orders are expected to ship by February 28.