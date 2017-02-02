Put away that sponge and let one of our favorite dishwashers do the cleaning

Let’s face it: Washing dishes by hand is the absolute worst. First off, the puck which passes as your kitchen sponge always seems a few days shy of sprouting legs; it’s not exactly something you want to scrub any dinner plates with. If that’s not enough, the running water you use typically fluctuates between boiling lava hot and just lukewarm enough to foster the convenient spread of bacteria. Perhaps even more annoying than these very manageable set of variables is the sheer act of having to expend elbow grease (and precious Netflix time) to clean plates manually.

A dishwasher will help keep your kitchen sink spick-and-span. But like most things on the open market, sifting through the sea of available dishwasher options is frustrating and exhausting. To help you get a better grasp on the latest and greatest dishwashing options, and narrow down your choices, we’ve taken to the task of finding the finest dishwashers worthy of any kitchen. So say goodbye to scalding water and that petri dish of a sponge; here are the four best dishwashers currently available.

Our pick

GE GDT655SMJES

Why you should buy this: With so many features and a great price, this dishwasher has it all.

Who’s it for: Anyone looking for a good clean with a few special features

How much will it cost: $800

Why we picked the GE GDT655SMJES:

One of the best features on the GE GDT655SMJES dishwasher is the bottle jets in the top rack. Instead of the usual tines, there are two jets made for bottles and other tall items; water sloshes around to help get out whatever’s inside. But there are other great features on this dishwasher that put it at the top of our list: It has separate wash zones, so can clean just the top or bottom rack when you don’t have a full load. There’s also a 32-minute express cycle, a steam prewash option, and an NSF-certified, germ-killing sanitization setting.

Its stainless steel interior holds 16 place settings, and the dishwasher runs at an impressive 46 decibels. It’s not the quietest dishwasher on the list, but you still might be glad that there’s an indicator light, so you’ll know it’s running.

The dishwasher is Energy Star certified and should cost around $32 a year to operate, depending on your utility rates. With a range of unique features, including several ways to boost its cleaning and drying power, this is both a powerful and affordable dishwasher, especially when you can find it on sale for around $700.