Never lose your data: Here's how to back up your Apple Watch

No one likes to lose data, so in this guide we’re going to look at how to back up an Apple Watch. The best way to think about your Apple Watch is as an extension of your iPhone, not as a completely separate device. This means that when you pair your Apple Watch to your iPhone, all the contents of your watch will automatically go to your iPhone. When you back up your iPhone, all your Apple Watch data will be backed up as well. So, if you perform regular backups of your iPhone, then your Apple Watch data should already be backed up.

How to back up the Apple Watch

The data on your Apple Watch will back up to your iPhone regularly, as long as the watch is in range. All this data is already part of your iPhone, so when the iPhone backs up to iCloud, or you back it up to iTunes, your Apple Watch data will also be backed up. The process of un-pairing the watch will also automatically create a backup. That way, when you pair the watch again, you can choose to set it up from a backup.

Steps to back up your Apple Watch

On your iPhone, go to Settings > iCloud > Backup. Turn On iCloud Backup.

What if I get a new Apple Watch?

When you unpair the Apple Watch it will automatically backup to your iPhone. When you get a new Apple Watch, follow these steps to restore from a backup:

Open the Watch app. Choose Start Pairing. Choose Restore from a backup.

After that, just follow the on-screen prompts to agree to the terms, and sign in with your Apple ID.

What if I get a new iPhone?

Remember, your Apple Watch is an accessory to your iPhone. If your iPhone backup is up to date, then this will restore all the information for your Apple Watch. After your iPhone is restored from a backup, then follow the steps above to pair the Apple Watch to your iPhone.

Will the backup include everything?

The back up won’t include:

Bluetooth pairings.

Credit or debit cards use for Apple Pay on the watch.

The watch passcode.

Apple Watch calibration information.

The backup will include:

App Data for built-in apps like Mail, Calendar, Stocks, and Weather.

Your home screen app layout.

Dock settings.

Health and fitness data history.

Notification settings.

Any synced photos under the My Watch > Photos > Synced Albums in your Apple Watch app.

Time Zone.