Show your Galaxy S8 you care with one of these great cases

In a galaxy of metal and glass smartphone beauties, Samsung’s S8 still stands out as a real head-turner. That gorgeous screen has curves in the all the right places, and the skimpiest of bezels. It is truly a great-looking phone, but it was not built to withstand the rough and tumble of the real world.

Drop your S8 and you risk scuffs and dings in the metal frame, or worse, scratches or cracks in the screen that are eye-wateringly expensive to repair. You should really invest in some protection. Check out the best Galaxy S8 cases and covers to see if you can find something that suits you.

Incipio Reprieve Sport Case ($40) We know you don’t want to cover that beautiful Galaxy S8, but you need proper drop protection, too. Incipio’s Reprieve case could be the perfect compromise. The back is crystal clear with a large opening for the camera and fingerprint sensor. Shock absorbing reinforcement is built into the enlarged corners which cushion your S8 from every angle in the event of a fall. The button covers are easy to use and the partially clear, and the malleable bumper section comes in a choice of different colors for a fun, sporty feel. Buy one now from: Incipio

Carved Turtle Inlay Seaside Shell Case ($55) We’re big fans of Carved’s eye-catching Galaxy S8 cases. They feature real wood and all kinds of different artistic designs to give you a genuinely unique case that also offers lightweight protection. The case itself is a simple, plastic shell with accurate cut-outs, thin button covers, and added grip on the sides. The back panels are hand-crafted in the U.S. This one combines purpleheart wood with real seashell and mother of pearl inlays to make the turtle. There are loads of other designs to choose from, ranging from plain wood at $24 to mixed materials that go up to $59. Buy one now from: Carved

UAG Pathfinder Case ($40) Anyone concerned about dropping the S8 should have a look at UAG’s wares. These cases are really tough and practical, with reinforced corners, big rubber skid pads to prevent slips, and chunky button covers that are easy to feel and press. The openings offer easy access to all phone features and the case extends top and bottom to safeguard the screen. This opaque case comes in black, rust (orange), or white, but UAG also offers the translucent Plasma case in a few different shades. Buy one now from: UAG

Moshi Overture Wallet Case ($45) This wallet case combines style and functionality in a package that offers decent drop protection. It’s a folio-style case, in black, vegan (fake) leather, which opens to reveal a polycarbonate shell for holding your S8 securely in place. The cover offers four handy slots for cards and a full-length pocket at the back. You’ll find accurate cut-outs for the buttons, camera and fingerprint sensor on the back, as well as the ports. The design also allows you to prop your S8 in landscape easily, which is great for watching movies. Buy one now from: Moshi

VRS Simpli Mod Series Case ($25) If you like the leather look, but you want a durable, shell-style case, then this option from VRS Design should make your shopping list. It’s a polycarbonate shell with generous openings for your S8 camera, fingerprint sensor, all buttons, and ports. The back has a textured, polyurethane leather finish with neat, contrasting stitching. It’s slim and light, so it won’t provide rugged drop protection, but it should be enough to cope with minor bumps. It comes in black, or a brown and gold combination. Buy one now from: VRS Design

X-Doria Defense Lux Case ($35) Here’s a tough case that combines multiple layers of protection to ensure that your S8 can survive drops from up to 10 feet. There’s a malleable, inner rubber, tough, poly-carbonate back, and an aluminum frame. The button covers are well-defined, and there are accurate cut-outs for the ports, camera, and fingerprint sensor. It’s a pretty chunky case, but X-Doria has added a touch of style with a panel on the back that comes in a choice of finishes, including rosewood, black carbon fiber, or black leather. Buy one now from: X-Doria

Griffin Survivor Strong Case ($30) You can still get dual-layer protection in a slim package with this case from Griffin. It protects against drops from up to 7 feet, but it’s very lightweight. There’s a layer of polycarbonate with flexible TPU around the outside which makes it easy to grip and comfortable to hold. You’ll find openings for the camera, fingerprint sensor, and ports are exactly where they should be, and there are individual button covers on the side for the volume and power buttons. This case comes in a range of color combinations with contrasting highlights and the Survivor logo on the back. Buy one now from: Griffin