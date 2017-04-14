How to block calls on an iPhone

There’s no getting around it: There will always be people you just don’t want to talk to. For many of us, those unwanted calls come in the form of persistent ex-lovers trying to rekindle what has been lost, or telemarketers offering an all-expenses-paid luxury cruise to a tropical island off the southern tip of Costa Rica. Thankfully, Apple’s most-recent mobile operating system and the iBlacklist app have finally supplied a workaround method for blocking pesky callers. Whether the separation is merely temporary, or more permanent, is entirely up to you.

Here’s our how-to guide about how to block calls with an Apple iPhone regardless of your OS version. You won’t be able to block unlisted numbers and those blocked using other methods, but at least you’ll be able to bar any known number from contacting you via phone calls, messages, and FaceTime.

Block calls using iOS 7, 8, 9, or 10

It’s been a long time coming, but Apple has finally built an OS with built-in blocking utilities (and we are better for it). The feature, coupled with all versions of iOS since the release of iOS 7, allows users to quickly block calls, messages, and Facetime requests sans any unnecessary external software or third-party apps. It’s a welcome and convenient inclusion — one accessible through both your iPhone’s settings menu and contact list — but one also only available on the iPhone 4 and later, iPad 2 and later, iPad Mini, and fifth-generation iPod touch.

Once properly set up, blocked calls will automatically be routed to your voicemail. There will be no indication a call, text, or FaceTime request has been received on your end, but send receipts and other indications will still appear on the sender’s device as they would normally — meaning the sender will not be alerted of your decision to block them. Call-blocking is a one way street when using iOS 7 – 10, so you can still contact blocked numbers via phone call, text, and FaceTime with no hindrance, if you should decide that you want to.

Step 1: Download and install iOS 7, 8, 9, or 10 — If you haven’t already, back up your device and upgrade to iOS 7-10 via iTunes or your Wi-Fi network. To do so using the latter option, tap the main Settings icon from your smartphone’s home screen, select the General option near the top of the resulting menu, and then tap Software Update. Ensure your device is connected to a power source and tap the Download and Install button.

Step 2: Navigate to Blocked menu — Tap the main Settings icon when viewing the home screen. Depending on your version of iOS, you may find the call blocking menu in a different place. On iOS 10, it is accessed by scrolling down to Phone; on earlier versions, you’ll find it by tapping on General first, then Phone. On the following screen, under the Calls section, you’ll find a menu item listed as either Call Blocking & Identification or simply Blocked. Either will take you to a page where you can add a number. Alternatively, you may select either the Messages or FaceTime option from Settings to access the same Blocked menu offered through the Phone settings.

Step 3: Block the number — Tap the blue Block Contact button and select the desired number you wish to block from the resulting contact list. To unblock a user, simply tap the Edit option in the top-right corner of the Call Blocking & Identification page, followed by the red subtraction sign directly beside the user you wish to unblock. Afterward, tap the red Unblock button to confirm the changes.

Alternative blocking method — Tap the Phone icon while viewing the home screen, select either all calls or missed calls and tap the information icon to the right of the number you wish to block. Now, scroll to the bottom of the resulting info panel, and tap the blue Block this Caller option, followed by Block Contact to confirm the request.