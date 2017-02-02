Everything we know about ‘Alien: Covenant’

Director Ridley Scott scared a generation of movie fans with his sci-fi horror hit Alien back in 1979, and five films later the franchise is still going strong with the introduction of a prequel series set decades before the crew of the starship Nostromo first tangled with a terrifying, acid-blooded xenomorph.

The next installment of the prequel series, Alien: Covenant, serves as both a sequel to the 2012 film Prometheus and a bridge — possibly one of several bridges — between the events of that film and the franchise-spawning 1979 movie.

Directed by Scott from a script penned by Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Logan (Gladiator, The Aviator), Alien: Covenant stars Michael Fassbender, Billy Crudup, James Franco, Katherine Waterston, and Danny McBride, among many others. With Alien: Covenant scheduled to hit theaters May 19, 2017, here’s everything we know about the movie so far.

What’s in a name?

After spending years referring to a possible Prometheus sequel as “Prometheus 2,” fans finally got word on the film’s title from Scott himself in September 2015. While making the promotional rounds for his Oscar-nominated 2015 film, The Martian, Scott opened up about his plans for the follow-up to Prometheus, and indicated that he planned to call the movie Alien: Paradise Lost — a reference to John Milton’s epic poem Paradise Lost, which chronicles the fall of man from a Biblical perspective.

“It sounds intellectual but there’s a similarity to it,” said Scott in an interview with HeyUGuys. “That’s where it stops.”

Just a few months later, however, the studio — and Scott — appeared to change their minds about the film’s title. An announcement made in November 2016 via social media revealed that the film’s official title would be Alien: Covenant.

Ridley Scott returns to direct Alien: Covenant, the next installment in the #Alien franchise. In theaters 10/6/17. pic.twitter.com/GGp1axmfTs — 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) November 16, 2015

The title refers to the name of the ship in the new film, but any deeper meaning remains a mystery. For fans of the original series, the return to the “Alien” affiliation may in itself be somewhat telling.