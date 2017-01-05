‘Cult of Chucky’ teaser trailer: Watch the scary doll wreak havoc in an asylum

If Good Guys dolls haven’t been giving you the creeps lately, that should soon change. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment dropped a new teaser trailer Tuesday for Cult of Chucky, the latest installment in the long-running horror film franchise Child’s Play.

Like its predecessors, the film follows the maniacal doll as he goes on a killing spree. This time around, Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) will terrorize an asylum for the criminally insane where poor Nica Pierce (played by Fiona Dourif), the woman whose family he killed in 2013’s Curse of Chucky, resides. In her four years there, she has been convinced that she was actually the one who committed the heinous acts. However, the arrival of a new therapeutic “tool” — in the form of a familiar-looking doll — and more brutal murders will make her start to realize that she isn’t actually crazy.

The film will bring back other key players from the franchise, including the first person we saw battle Chucky — Andy Barclay (played by Alex Vincent), who was the protagonist of the first two films. No longer a child, Andy will try to help Nica deal with Chucky. The doll will have help, though, thanks to his devoted bride Tiffany (voiced by Jennifer Tilly).

Cult of Chucky is written and directed by Don Mancini, who co-wrote Child’s Play, as well as wrote and directed the two most recent films in the series, 2004’s Seed of Chucky and Curse of Chucky. The film hasn’t started principal photography yet, but the start date is set for January 9 in Winnipeg, Canada, according to Entertainment Weekly. The film is scheduled to be released this year, with an unrated version coming out before Halloween on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

“A true classic never goes out of style,” says the diabolical doll in the new teaser trailer. We’ll see if that’s true.