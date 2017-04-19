Disney’s Star Wars land might be truly interactive, possibly with a themed resort

Why it matters to you These are some of the first details we've had about one of the biggest additions to Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the parks' history.

More details have emerged about the massive expansion of Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts that will integrate the Star Wars universe into the popular theme parks and it is looking like it could be quite the immersive experience.

Along with providing guests with an interactive adventure that has them forming an allegiance with either the Light or Dark Side and then participating in attractions tailor-made to their choices, the Star Wars expansion could also include a themed Star Wars resort.

As with all things Disney — and especially Lucasfilm — any official details remain scarce at this early point in development, but Bloomberg has some information regarding the basic elements and tone of Disney’s upcoming foray into the Star Wars universe.

According to Scott Trowbridge, leader of Disney’s creative team developing the Star Wars attraction, visitors will enter through a tunnel that brings them into a bustling desert spaceport teeming with activity. The mountains of the alien planet where the attraction is set will be visible in the distance, hiding any evidence that guests are still on Earth.

“It’s this exotic marketplace,” Trowbridge told Bloomberg “It’s like a souk street market filled with stalls where you can buy fragrances and spices and clothes and toys and equipment from all across the galaxy, sometimes from the black market, but don’t ask too many questions.”

“You’re going to see aliens,” he promised. “You’re going to see droids. You’re going to see beasts.”

Along with the busy bazaar, the attraction will feature a cantina, a First Order spaceport, and a forest base populated by members of the Resistance. Some familiar faces will also pop up around each location.

While Trowbridge was reluctant to reveal any character names, he did indicate that one of the attractions will give guests the opportunity to pilot the Millennium Falcon, and the consequences of their journey — and how well they pilot it — will have consequences on other aspects of their experience.

As for Disney’s plans for a Star Wars resort, a report on Walt Disney World News Today indicates that Disney is conducting surveys to gauge whether guests would be willing to pay a premium price to stay in a resort that simulated life in the Star Wars universe. The report included several pieces of concept art for various elements of the resort.

The survey is reportedly asking guests whether a “continuous, story-driven entertainment experience” involving “personal interactions with Star Wars characters, live performers, … programs such as flight training, ship exploration, lightsaber training, and personalized secret missions (both on the starship and throughout the Star Wars themed planet)” would be worth $900-$1,000 per night.

The experience would also include some entertaining amenities, including the usual set of meals and park admission, along with an “on-board cantina and robotic droid butlers.”

At this point, much of what is being discussed is still at an early stage of development, but with the attraction expected to open its doors in 2019, we are likely to learn a lot more soon.