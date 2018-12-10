Share

The Millennium Falcon has arrived. After two years of construction, Han Solo’s ride is all set for takeoff at Disneyland’s upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction, revealed in a behind-the-scenes image posted on the official Disneyland Instagram account.

The Falcon will host Smuggler’s Run, an attraction which will let visitors hop into the iconic cargo ship’s cockpit and take to the skies alongside the space pirate Hondo Ohnaka and the Wookiee Chewbacca. Park attendees will assume one of three different roles on the ship while undertaking a “secret mission” for the Resistance. Reportedly, players’ successes — and their failures — will determine exactly how Smuggler’s Run’s story unfolds.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open at Disneyland in Anaheim, California in summer 2019, and at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida later that fall.

The Galaxy’s Edge’s Millennium Falcon is based on the version that appears in Disney’s Star Wars sequel trilogy, which began in 2015 with The Force Awakens. Given the new park’s place in Star Wars canon, that makes sense. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is set during the most recent series of movies, and depicts life at Black Spire Outpost, a frontier town on the planet of Batuu.

Smuggler’s Run isn’t the only major attraction coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, of course. A second ride, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, will drop guests in the middle of a battle between the Resistance and the villainous First Order. Galaxy’s Edge visitors will also be able to enjoy blue milk and other Star Wars-themed food and drink at the local cantina, browse the Batuu’s marketplace, and sync up with Disney’s Play Disney Parks app to create their own personalized Star Wars stories.

In addition to Galaxy’s Edge, Disney is also hard at work on a Star Wars-themed resort. The hotel will be part of Walt Disney World, and will replicate the experience of living aboard a starship, complete with scenic views of space from every room.

By all indications, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Smuggler’s Run are going to be extremely popular when they open next year, so if you’re eager to hop into the Falcon’s pilot seat, get ready for some long lines — and remember to leave those selfie sticks at home.