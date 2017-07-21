Disney reveals more details about its Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park addition

“The attractions, the entertainment, everything we create will be part of our storytelling. Nothing will be out of character or stray from the mythology.”

During Disney’s D23 2017 fan expo, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek revealed an “epic, richly detailed model” of the Star Wars themed lands. Chapek also unveiled that the new Disney addition will be called Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

With the official opening just two years away, Disney is divulging more details and information on how the new lands will look and what attractions will be available for park guests to enjoy. A brief overview of the new land is set out in the Star Wars at Walt Disney Parks and Resorts fact sheet.

With all the new information recently released by Disney, we’ve complied a comprehensive rundown of everything we know about the park, from its story and setting to its E-ticket attractions. Enjoy!

A big, new planet

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge may be based on science fiction’s most popular universe, but the expansion will actually unfold on an entirely new “planet.” While the name of this new planet hasn’t been revealed, the fresh setting for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has been described as depicting an outer rim frontier town and trading port, a remote spot that’s occupied by people — and aliens — of all stripes, including the scum-and-villainy variety.

Disney/Lucasfilm

Based on the detailed park model and early concept art, fans can look forward to hanging out in a place inspired by Mos Eisley spaceport or Maz’s castle. In fact, the land will include a cantina, complete with Star Wars-themed food and beverages, as well as new and familiar characters and extraterrestrial patrons. While droids will also roam the park, there’s no word on whether or not “their kind” will be served at the local watering hole.

Extreme theme-ing

As anyone who’s sipped a LeFou’s Brew at Gaston’s Tavern in Fantasyland will attest, Disney definitely sweats the details when it comes to theme-ing. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be raising the bar, however, as fans will be treated to an immersive experience at the Mos Eisley Cantina complete with “unique drink concoctions” and a “holochess game table.” Disney is also bringing back Rex, the first troublesome pilot in the attraction Star Tours, to DJ inside the Cantina.

At the D23 2015 fan expo, CEO Bob Iger promised that “the attractions, the entertainment, everything we create will be part of our storytelling. Nothing will be out of character or stray from the mythology.” The storytelling will be based on the new trilogy of films, which began with 2015’s The Force Awakens.

Iger also stated the land would be occupied by many, varied inhabitants — including humanoids, aliens and droids — suggesting the land will include more than the typical character meet-and-greet interactions currently available in Disney parks. The combination of a narrative threading through every aspect of the designated area and streets bustling with all sorts of Star Wars characters hints at an experience that raises the immersion beyond Disney’s already high standards.

Building an AT-AT army

In a video released earlier this year, Disney confirmed it was constructing at least two AT-AT walkers. The tease shows the mechanical beasts’ metal husks at a construction site before one of the finished products turns its head and unleashes laser fire on viewers.

A towering AT-AT has flanked the Star Tours attraction in Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, FL for years, squirting each passerby with water, but mostly serving as window dressing for the ride. We’re guessing these new additions might play a more active — and possibly nefarious role — in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Pilot the fastest ship in the galaxy

One of Star Wars Land’s premier attractions will place park-goers in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon. Riders will embark on what’s being called a “secret mission” that will play out differently based on their actions and choices. Your performance as a pilot comes with bigger stakes than just going on the ride, there are galactic credits on the line. If you perform well and bring back the ship with minimal damage there is the possibility of earning more galactic credits. However, if the ship sustains a lot of damage you could end up on the list of a bounty hunter and face a problem when you show up at the local cantina.

While deep-diving details on the experience are locked down tighter than Luke Skywalker’s location, the varied mission types and fans’ ability to actually pilot the ship sound similar to elements found in current Disney park attractions Star Tours and Mission: SPACE, respectively.

Based on the concept art, it also seems to go without saying a full-size replica of the Millennium Falcon will be permanently parked in Star Wars Land. No word on whether or not we’ll be able to challenge Han Solo’s Kessel Run record, but any attraction that puts us in a seat once occupied by Chewbacca is worth lining up for.

Park guests will also have the opportunity to visit a Star Destroyer hangar bay. Disney has not been forthcoming with details for this attraction. However, “it’s an attraction built on a scale” that Disney has never done before.

More Galactic Adventures

It is now confirmed that both Walt Disney World and Disneyland will have Star Wars Launch Bay, Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, Jedi Training: Trials of the Temple, and Star Wars: Path of the Jedi. While the attractions “Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular,” Star Wars: A Galaxy Far, Far Away, March of the First Order, and Star Wars Guided Tours will only be available at Walt Disney World.

Star Wars Launch Bay: This attraction will be a place for fans “to celebrate all things Star Wars.” This includes the Launch Bay Theater where guests can watch a short video that features interviews with the creative minds behind the Star Wars films. Guests will also be treated to Special Character Encounters with Kylo Ren in a “360-degree immersive area themed around the Star Destroyer” or Chewbacca in a makeshift Rebel base. In a docking bay that leads to a Resistance freighter, guests will meet BB-8, the adorably loyal droid from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. In the Themed Galleries guests will be able to view authentic replicas of move props and other Star Wars memorabilia. For those guests who want to take home a souvenir of their own, they can visit the Launch Bay Cargo to pick from a variety of Star Wars merchandise.

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue: Guests visit many Star Wars destinations and encounter characters from throughout the saga. This is an experience complete with Dolby 3D, a dramatic musical score, and motion simulator-based technology.

Jedi Training: Trials of the Temple: An attraction aimed at younger Star Wars fans, young guests will battle villains such as Darth Vader and the Seventh Sister Inquisitor from Star Wars Rebels, while also learning the makings of a true Jedi.

Star Wars: Path of The Jedi: This is an abridged, cinematic reel for guests to re-live the Star Wars saga or to give guests unfamiliar with the Star Wars galaxy a chance to familiarize themselves with the films.

“Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular”: A nighttime show featuring memorable moments from the Star Wars films using projection, lasers, lighting, pyrotechnics, and other special effects.

Star Wars: A Galaxy Far, Far Away: A live show of iconic Star Wars scenes with classic characters brought to life on stage.

March of the First Order: A live demonstration of the First Order’s obedience and strength from Captain Phasma and her squad of Stormtroopers.

Star Wars Guided Tours: This is a seven hour guided tour that includes a ride on Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, a chance to take part in Jedi Training: Trials of the Temple, a guided look at Star Wars: Launch Bay, dinner at a quick-service restaurant complete with Star Wars-themed items, a yummy stop at Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular Dessert Party, and fireworks viewing for guests who take advantage of this opportunity.

Your Star Wars story

Another of the park expansion’s signature attractions is being billed as “an epic Star Wars adventure that puts you right in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.” While you’d have an easier time grooming a Wookiee than learning specifics on this promising E-ticket experience, we know it will tie — like everything in the park — into this larger themed narrative.

Disney/Lucasfilm

To that point, patrons will be able to build a reputation in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge based on their experiences and decisions throughout their visit. We’re not exactly sure how all this will play out, but we suggest not ordering a blue milk at the cantina unless you want to be pegged a whiny moisture farmer.

Cosmic lodging

The Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge experience could also extend well past the typical attractions, with rumors suggesting that Disney also has plans for a Star Wars resort.

A recent report on Walt Disney World News Today indicates that Disney is conducting surveys to gauge whether guests would be willing to pay a premium price to stay in a resort that simulated life in the Star Wars universe. The report included several pieces of concept art for various elements of the resort.

The survey reportedly asks guests whether a “continuous, story-driven entertainment experience” involving “personal interactions with Star Wars characters, live performers, … programs such as flight training, ship exploration, lightsaber training, and personalized secret missions (both on the starship and throughout the Star Wars themed planet)” would be worth $900-$1,000 per night.

The experience would also include some entertaining amenities, including the usual set of meals and park admission, along with an “on-board cantina and robotic droid butlers.”

Updated 7-18-2017 at 12:30 p.m. PT by Nicole Edsall: Added confirmed information about attractions available in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.