2017 Golden Globe Award winners: ‘La La Land’ wins big

The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards honor some of the best projects and performers from the past year of movies and television, and along with being a boozy and relatively loose affair, the event typically has a few surprises in store for award-season prognosticators.

With Jimmy Fallon as the host, this year’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony honored Meryl Streep, an eight-time Golden Globe winner herself, with the 2017 Cecil B. DeMille Award. It also showered honors on Whiplash director Damian Chazelle’s modern musical La La Land, as well as sending home The Night Manager, The Crown, and The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story with multiple awards on the television side.

The full list of the night’s nominees and winners settled out as follows:

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Hacksaw Ridge (Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate)

Hell or High Water (CBS Films/Lionsgate)

Lion (The Weinstein Co.)

Manchester by the Sea (Amazon Studios)

WINNER: Moonlight (A24)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

WINNER: Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

20th Century Women (A24)

Deadpool (20th Century Fox)

Florence Foster Jenkins (Paramount Pictures)

WINNER: La La Land (Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate)

Sing Street (The Weinstein Co.)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

WINNER: Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

Kubo and the Two Strings (Focus Features)

Moana (The Walt Disney Studios)

My Life as a Zucchini (GKIDS)

Sing (Universal Pictures)

WINNER: Zootopia (The Walt Disney Studios)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE

Divines (Netflix)

WINNER: Elle (Sony Pictures Classics)

Neruda (The Orchard)

The Salesman (Cohen Media Group)

Toni Erdmann (Sony Pictures Classics)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

Nicholas Britell, Moonlight

WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Johann Johannsson, Arrival

Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka, Lion

Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch, Hidden Figures

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

Music by: Justin Timberlake, Max Martin, Shellback

Lyrics by: Justin Timberlake, Max Martin, Shellback

WINNER: “City of Stars,” La La Land

Music by: Justin Hurwitz

Lyrics by: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

“Faith,” Sing

Music by: Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder, Francis Farewell Starlight

Lyrics by: Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder, Francis Farewell Starlight

“Gold,” Gold

Music by: Brian Burton, Stephen Gaghan, Daniel Pemberton, Iggy Pop

Lyrics by: Brian Burton, Stephen Gaghan, Daniel Pemberton, Iggy Pop

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Music by: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lyrics by: Lin-Manuel Miranda

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

WINNER: The Crown, Netflix

Game of Thrones, HBO

Stranger Things, Netflix

This is Us, NBC

Westworld, HBO

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

WINNER: Atlanta, FX

Blackish, ABC

Mozart in the Jungle, Amazon

Transparent, Amazon

Veep, HBO

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

WINNER: Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

American Crime, ABC

The Dresser, Starz

The Night Manager, AMC

The Night Of, HBO

WINNER: The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story, FX

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

WINNER: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

WINNER: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

WINNER: Olivia Coleman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This is Us

Mandy Moore, This is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

WINNER: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story