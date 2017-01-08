DT
DT
Home > Movies & TV > 2017 Golden Globe Award winners: ‘La La…

2017 Golden Globe Award winners: ‘La La Land’ wins big

By
golden globe awards winners highlights snubs globes trophy hd wallpapers

The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards honor some of the best projects and performers from the past year of movies and television, and along with being a boozy and relatively loose affair, the event typically has a few surprises in store for award-season prognosticators.

With Jimmy Fallon as the host, this year’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony honored Meryl Streep, an eight-time Golden Globe winner herself, with the 2017 Cecil B. DeMille Award. It also showered honors on Whiplash director Damian Chazelle’s modern musical La La Land, as well as sending home The Night ManagerThe Crown, and The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story with multiple awards on the television side.

More: Box office hits and misses: ‘Rogue One’ is now the second biggest movie of 2016

The full list of the night’s nominees and winners settled out as follows:

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Hacksaw Ridge (Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate)
Hell or High Water (CBS Films/Lionsgate)
Lion (The Weinstein Co.)
Manchester by the Sea (Amazon Studios)
WINNER: Moonlight (A24)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
WINNER: Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

20th Century Women (A24)
Deadpool (20th Century Fox)
Florence Foster Jenkins (Paramount Pictures)
WINNER: La La Land (Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate)
Sing Street (The Weinstein Co.)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Colin Farrell, The Lobster
WINNER: Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

Kubo and the Two Strings (Focus Features)
Moana (The Walt Disney Studios)
My Life as a Zucchini (GKIDS)
Sing (Universal Pictures)
WINNER: Zootopia (The Walt Disney Studios)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE

Divines (Netflix)
WINNER: Elle (Sony Pictures Classics)
Neruda (The Orchard)
The Salesman (Cohen Media Group)
Toni Erdmann (Sony Pictures Classics)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

Nicholas Britell, Moonlight
WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Johann Johannsson, Arrival
Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka, Lion
Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch, Hidden Figures

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
Music by: Justin Timberlake, Max Martin, Shellback
Lyrics by: Justin Timberlake, Max Martin, Shellback
WINNER: “City of Stars,” La La Land
Music by: Justin Hurwitz
Lyrics by: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul
Faith,” Sing
Music by: Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder, Francis Farewell Starlight
Lyrics by: Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder, Francis Farewell Starlight
Gold,” Gold
Music by: Brian Burton, Stephen Gaghan, Daniel Pemberton, Iggy Pop
Lyrics by: Brian Burton, Stephen Gaghan, Daniel Pemberton, Iggy Pop
How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
Music by: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lyrics by: Lin-Manuel Miranda

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

WINNER: The Crown, Netflix
Game of Thrones, HBO
Stranger Things, Netflix
This is Us, NBC
Westworld, HBO

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

WINNER: Atlanta, FX
Blackish, ABC
Mozart in the Jungle, Amazon
Transparent, Amazon
Veep, HBO

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
WINNER: Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

American Crime, ABC
The Dresser, Starz
The Night Manager, AMC
The Night Of, HBO
WINNER: The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story, FX

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
WINNER: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
WINNER: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

WINNER: Olivia Coleman, The Night Manager
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This is Us
Mandy Moore, This is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
WINNER: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story