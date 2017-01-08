2017 Golden Globe Award winners: ‘La La Land’ wins big

The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards honor some of the best projects and performers from the past year of movies and television, and along with being a boozy and relatively loose affair, the event typically has a few surprises in store for award-season prognosticators.
With Jimmy Fallon as the host, this year’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony honored Meryl Streep, an eight-time Golden Globe winner herself, with the 2017 Cecil B. DeMille Award. It also showered honors on Whiplash director Damian Chazelle’s modern musical La La Land, as well as sending home The Night Manager, The Crown, and The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story with multiple awards on the television side.
The full list of the night’s nominees and winners settled out as follows:
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Hacksaw Ridge (Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate)
Hell or High Water (CBS Films/Lionsgate)
Lion (The Weinstein Co.)
Manchester by the Sea (Amazon Studios)
WINNER: Moonlight (A24)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
WINNER: Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
20th Century Women (A24)
Deadpool (20th Century Fox)
Florence Foster Jenkins (Paramount Pictures)
WINNER: La La Land (Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate)
Sing Street (The Weinstein Co.)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
WINNER: Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
Kubo and the Two Strings (Focus Features)
Moana (The Walt Disney Studios)
My Life as a Zucchini (GKIDS)
Sing (Universal Pictures)
WINNER: Zootopia (The Walt Disney Studios)
BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE
Divines (Netflix)
WINNER: Elle (Sony Pictures Classics)
Neruda (The Orchard)
The Salesman (Cohen Media Group)
Toni Erdmann (Sony Pictures Classics)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE
WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
Nicholas Britell, Moonlight
WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Johann Johannsson, Arrival
Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka, Lion
Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch, Hidden Figures
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
Music by: Justin Timberlake, Max Martin, Shellback
Lyrics by: Justin Timberlake, Max Martin, Shellback
WINNER: “City of Stars,” La La Land
Music by: Justin Hurwitz
Lyrics by: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul
“Faith,” Sing
Music by: Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder, Francis Farewell Starlight
Lyrics by: Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder, Francis Farewell Starlight
“Gold,” Gold
Music by: Brian Burton, Stephen Gaghan, Daniel Pemberton, Iggy Pop
Lyrics by: Brian Burton, Stephen Gaghan, Daniel Pemberton, Iggy Pop
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
Music by: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lyrics by: Lin-Manuel Miranda
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
WINNER: The Crown, Netflix
Game of Thrones, HBO
Stranger Things, Netflix
This is Us, NBC
Westworld, HBO
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
WINNER: Atlanta, FX
Blackish, ABC
Mozart in the Jungle, Amazon
Transparent, Amazon
Veep, HBO
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
WINNER: Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
American Crime, ABC
The Dresser, Starz
The Night Manager, AMC
The Night Of, HBO
WINNER: The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story, FX
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
WINNER: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
WINNER: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
WINNER: Olivia Coleman, The Night Manager
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This is Us
Mandy Moore, This is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
WINNER: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story