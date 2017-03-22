‘Wonder Woman’ finally lassoes an official MPAA rating ahead of June release

Why it matters to you The rating assigned to Wonder Woman puts it in line with the lighter side of the superhero movie spectrum, as opposed to more recent, darker films.

When Warner Bros. Pictures finally brings Wonder Woman to theaters, the first solo, big-screen adventure for DC Comics’ famous hero will carry a “PG-13” rating, per an announcement by the Motion Picture Association of America.

The June 2017 film was assigned the rating due to “sequences of violence and action, and some suggestive content,” according to the official MPAA description.

For reference, the designation by the MPAA puts Wonder Woman in line with the rating — and explanation for the rating — assigned to Doctor Strange, but leaves out some of the additional concerns outlined in the explanations of the “PG-13” ratings given to prior WB superhero films Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Both were cited for their “intense” violence, among other issues.

So far, the studio’s plan to make all of its DC Comics superhero features “PG-13” movies has worked out well, but has also illustrated the spectacularly wide range that the rating covers. Despite receiving the same rating, Doctor Strange and the other Marvel Studios movies generally tend to be more lighthearted, bright adventures, while Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman have pushed the boundary of the genre with darker themes and more intensely violent sequences.

It remains to be seen which side of the spectrum Wonder Woman will fall on, though previews seem to suggest the studio is striving for a more family-friendly adventure than Suicide Squad or Batman v Superman.

Directed by Monster filmmaker Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman casts Gal Gadot as the eponymous superhero and Star Trek franchise actor Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, the man whose encounter with the isolated world of the Amazons prompts Wonder Woman’s adventure in the outside world. The film’s supporting cast also includes Robin Wright (House of Cards), Danny Huston (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), David Thewlis (The Theory of Everything), Ewen Bremner (Exodus: Gods and Kings), Saïd Taghmaoui (American Hustle), Elena Anaya (The Skin I Live In), Connie Nielsen (Gladiator), and Lucy Davis (Shaun of the Dead). The script was penned by Pan screenwriter Jason Fuchs.

Gadot made her debut as Wonder Woman in this year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which hinted at the character’s past adventures in World War II — a story that the upcoming solo film will explore while also providing an origin story of sorts for her. Gadot will then reprise the role in November 2017 for the superhero team-up movie Justice League.

Wonder Woman hits theaters June 2, 2017.