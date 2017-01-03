Travel on or off the trail with these smart road and mountain bikes

Trail riding is about to get a whole lot smarter. Thanks to new smart bike designs by LeEco, cyclists will be able to experience smart features whether they prefer riding on the trails or off.

Within the second quarter of 2017, LeEco plans to release two different smart-bike models, the Road or Mountain Bike. Each can provide fitness information and directions to ensure your ride is a pleasant one.

For paved trails, the LeEco Smart Road Bike is a great option. To keep things light, the bike is equipped with the Toray T700 carbon fiber frame, fork, seat post, handlebar, and wheels. The whole bike only weighs 18.5 pounds and features an 11-speed one-by drivetrain.

When the trail requires something more robust, the LeEco Smart Mountain Bike might be a better option. This bike uses the same frame and handlebars but beefs up the design with an SR Suntour XCR Air front fork. This 11-speed weighs in at 26.9 pounds and features a much sturdier hydraulic brake set.

Each LeEco smart bike features a 4-inch touchscreen display for navigating rides and performance. The system runs on the Android 6.0-powered BikeOS, with a quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor.

All the extra power is used to power all the various bells and whistles. If you are always losing your way, the turn-by-turn navigation from Here Maps is tailored for bicycle riding. Music playback and walkie-talkie communication with other LeEco smart bikes make the ride more enjoyable, too.

If fitness tracking it more your speed, the bikes are packed full of onboard sensors. These include GPS/GLONASS, compass, accelerometer, barometer, light level, wheel speed, and crank speed. Third party ANT+ heart rate and power sensors can also be used with the bikes.

The features go beyond simple entertainment and fitness goals. To keep riders safe, each model offers a horn and automatic lighting on the front and sides of the bike. If bike thefts are common in your area, a security alarm should help deter them. And even if someone manages to steal the bike, it automatically notifies the owner and tracks the location via the companion app.

LeEco is working hard to make sure that its smart bikes are the best options out there. Whether you are a commuter worried about thefts or a cyclist trying to keep track of every ride, there is something here for every kind of bike owner.