Snapchat’s new marketing video doubles as a guide to the app for newbies

Snapchat has never offered much in the way of tips on how to use its app. But that's changing now it has to explain its product to investors, meaning its opening up like never before.

Snapchat is popular but still a pain to navigate for new users — and even some of its hardcore fans don’t know it as well as they think they do.

If you’re having trouble discerning stories from geofilters, help is at hand in the form of the official product guide from Snapchat parent company Snap Inc. However, the newly released clip isn’t actually aimed at users, which is odd seeing as it provides a solid step-by-step overview to the app. Instead, the video is for potential investors Snapchat is hoping will help it raise an estimated $3 billion when it goes public next month. You can view the clip, along with its other presentational roadshow items, here.

The company also recently provided a handy breakdown of its various functions in its initial public offering filing. But the colourful, close to 9-minute video is even better. It’s not just a marketing gimmick either, the clip is the closest the secretive company has ever come to officially explaining its product. Until now, it kept a cool distance, leaving it up to its (predominantly) young user base to figure out all of its weird and wonderful features.

The clip takes you through seven key sections relating to the app and the features they contain, including “camera,” “making a snap,” “creative tools,” “sending a snap,” “adding friends,” “chat,” “storytelling,” and “Memories.” The video’s minimal style sees an animated hand guide the viewer through each function. Not only does the explainer help you to understand what the most important aspects of the app are, but also shows you what its icons mean, and how its touch gestures work.

Before you know it you’ll have your own Bitmoji, be chatting with friends, and sharing stories on a regular basis. Alongside the product overview, Snap has also released two other videos geared toward investors, among them a 35-minute clip that lays down its history, future goals, and internal workings.