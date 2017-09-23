‘Make it so!’ Amazon’s Alexa just got some cool new Star Trek Easter eggs

Why it matters to you You can now test your Star Trek knowledge using voice commands with Alexa.

Jeff Bezos is a huge Star Trek fan, no doubt about it. Amazon’s voice-activated assistant Alexa was actually inspired by the show. “Our vision was that, in the long term, it would become like the Star Trek computer,” Bezos told the Washington Post in an interview. “It would be easy to converse with in a very natural way.”

Star Trek: Discovery premieres this Sunday, and to celebrate the new show, which takes place about ten years before the events of the original Star Trek, there are a few new Alexa Star Trek Easter eggs for dedicated Trek fans to discover.

As outlined by Trek News, using your Echo, Tap, or Dot, you can issue various commands from the series to get some cool results. Try “Alexa, open Star Trek” to get a three-part Star Trek quiz, introduced by a star from the new series. “Alexa, damage report” will deliver the latest weather and news headlines. You can add some sound effects with “Beam me up,” “Fire photon torpedoes,” or even “Red alert!”

Geek Wire has uncovered a few more, and there are undoubtedly many others still waiting to be found:

“Speak Klingon.”

“What would Scotty say?”

“Revenge is a dish best served cold.”

“What is your mission?”

“State Starfleet rank and class.”

“What would McCoy say?”

“Do you trust Klingons?”

Alexa has a ton of Easter eggs, funny responses that reference various films, television shows, video games, music, and lots more. Turbo Future recently compiled a list of more than 200 amusing questions and comments you can use with Alexa. Many have multiple responses, so be sure to try them several times.

Bezos is such a big Star Trek fan, that he even managed to score a cameo in the Star Trek Beyond movie. Bezos recounted how he got the role in an interview at the 2016 Pathfinder Awards at Seattle’s Museum of Flight.

“For years I had been begging Paramount, which is owned by Viacom, to let me be in a Star Trek movie,” he said. “I was very persistent.” He’s easy to miss, decked out in full alien makeup, so if you have the Star Trek Beyond DVD, check out his eight-second scene at the 13:12 mark.

Star Trek: Discovery premiers Sunday, September 24 on CBS, and immediately afterward the next episode will be available on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Canada, and on Netflix for international audiences.