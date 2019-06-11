Digital Trends
Apple

The best Apple AirPod accessories

The best Apple AirPod accessories can extend your high-end earbuds' life span

By and
theres no good reason to buy apples new airpods apple oped head

It might seem a bit strange to buy accessories for something that is already an accessory for your iPhone or Mac. But when you consider that the AirPods 2 are going to set you back upward of $200 for wireless freedom, any accessories that can extend their life span and help you get the most bang for your buck should be more than welcome.

From cases, covers, chargers, and more, there are tons of accessories you can buy for your Apple AirPods. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites supplements to Apple’s wireless headphones. Here are our top picks.

Catalyst Waterproof AirPods Case ($25)

best airpod accessories catalyst case

Many Apple enthusiasts were hoping for more fitness features and waterproofing when the second iteration of AirPods was released, but those were sadly not added to the new device. Just because Apple doesn’t provide waterproofing capabilities doesn’t mean you can’t augment your AirPods with an accessory. There are a few cases that protect your earbuds from moisture, but the Catalyst Waterproof AirPods Case is our favorite. While the case won’t do you any good if you drop the actual headphones in water, the flexible, silicone case will protect your AirPods from getting wet and getting damaged from falls, so you can rely on them working when you actually need them.

 Amazon Apple

EarBuddyz 2.0 AirPod Covers ($11)

best airpod accessories earbuddyz cover

While most people find the AirPods fit snug enough in their ears where they can exercise and move around town without fear of them falling out, that’s not the case for everyone. Enter the EarBuddyz 2.0 AirPod Covers, which will help ensure your earbuds never fall out of your ears again. The small silicone covers provide a bit of cushion and hook more securely into your ear than the naked earbuds.

 Amazon

Apple’s Wireless Charging Case for AirPods ($79)

Apple AirPods
Riley Young/Digital Trends

If you opted for the more expensive version of the Apple AirPods 2, your earbuds will come with Apple’s Wireless Charging Case included. If you decided against the wireless charging case when you first bought them, or if you got the first generation of the wireless headphones (which didn’t include the newer case), you can still get one without having to buy a whole new pair. If you have yet to buy your AirPods, it definitely make sense to buy the model that comes with it included, because you’ll end up saving about $40. Apple also offers a wireless charging pad for an additional $60, and considering it can be used for other devices that can be charged wirelessly, it’s a pretty good deal.

Amazon Apple

AirFly Wireless Transmitter ($40)

best airpod accessories airfly

One of the biggest draws of the AirPods is that they aren’t wired like so many earbuds in the past have been. However, just because Apple’s technology has advanced far enough to not need cords on your headphone, doesn’t mean every piece of technology in your life has as well. The AirFly Wireless Transmitter is our favorite option for creating a wired connection with your AirPods, whether you want to use them for in-flight entertainment or with a device that doesn’t have Bluetooth for whatever reason. This transmitter will also allow you to use your AirPods with your Nintendo Switch.

Amazon

Spigen TEKA RA100 AirPods Strap ($9)

best airpod accessories strap detail 01 white 2048x2048

Sometimes it’s best to go back to the basics to ensure you don’t lose one (or both) of your wireless earbuds. The Spigen AirPods Strap is the cheapest AirPod accessory on this list at only $9, but sometimes something cheap is all you need to ensure you don’t misplace something valuable. They will keep your earbuds together whether you leave them around your neck, in your pocket, or wherever you can hang the strap. The cord is also much thinner than most of the competition and will blend in nicely with your AirPods.

Amazon

Emerge airpods case ($15-$40)

best airpod accessories emerge

Worried that your typical case won’t protect your AirPods from a hard fall? If you lead an active lifestyle, whether in the great outdoors or the concrete jungle, you’ll want a case that can survive an untimely drop. Emerge’s AirPod case boasts military-grade drop protection — just look at that rugged, ribbed shell — and includes a carabiner and a lightning charging port. It’s resistant to dust and water as well, so it’s a solid case for those who want to listen to their AirPods in challenging environments.

Derhom 7-in-1 accessories package ($10)

best airpod accessories airpods derhom

Can’t decide which accessories you want for your AirPods? Why not get … all of them? Derhom’s package includes a silicone case, strap, two pairs of earphone hooks, two carabiners, and a bag to carry it all in. It’s not the fanciest gear, but for those who want a lot of convenience at a low price, it should suffice.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best iPhone XR cases
Up Next

The best free music download sites that are totally legal
apple card
News

Amazon card vs. Apple Card: Should you get a credit card from a tech company?

What are the differences between the Apple Card and Amazon's newest credit card, the Credit Builder Card? There are quite a few, but should you even get a tech-company-branded credit card? It depends where you spend your money.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
best iPhone apps
Mobile

These 100 best iPhone apps will turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

The iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the world, and we want to bring out the best in yours. Behold our comprehensive list of the best iPhone apps, from time-saving productivity tools to fun apps you won’t be able to put down.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best augmented-reality apps
Mobile

Escape reality with the best augmented reality apps for Android and iOS

Augmented reality apps have come a long way in the past few years, and there are more of them available to consumers than ever before. Check out our top picks for the best augmented reality apps for Android and iOS.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best waterproof iPhone 6 cases
Mobile

Protect your iPhone 6 from spills and splashes with the best waterproof cases

Apple didn’t make the iPhone 6/6S or 6/6S Plus waterproof. They aren’t even water-resistant. But you can always pick up a case that is. We take a look at the best water resistant and waterproof iPhone 6 cases on the market.
Posted By Simon Hill
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for June 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for June 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
mac pro 2019 rumor roundup 2
Computing

Did Apple just accidentally reveal the Mac Pro release date?

The long-awaited Mac Pro was only recently announced at Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), but it already appears that Apple has let the cat out of the bag in terms of the monster machine's release date.
Posted By Alex Blake
iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing this month

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Apple

Walmart’s Father’s Day deal: Grab the 9.7-inch Apple iPad for $81 off

For students or anyone looking to get stuff done without having to carry around a bulky laptop, Apple’s iPad might be the answer. Right now, Walmart is offering a sweet $80 discount on the latest iPad (32 GB Wi-Fi model).
Posted By Erryc Sayo
best cheap fitness trackers amazfit bip lifestyle
Deals

Before buying an Apple Watch, check out this cheap smartwatch under $100

Not looking to spend hundreds of dollars on a smartwatch? You might want to consider this little-known but well-reviewed cheap smartwatch from Amazfit called the Bip. It's on sale on Amazon, and you can have it in one day if you're a Prime…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Kik Messenger
Mobile

Kik makes it easy to delete your account or your teen's account. Here's how.

You can delete your Kik account temporarily or permanently -- which Kik calls Temporary Deactivation and Permanent Deactivation. Temporary deactivation means you can simply reactivate your account by signing back in. Deleting is forever.
Posted By Jackie Dove
iPhone XR
Mobile

Protect your new smartphone with one of our favorite iPhone XR cases

Apple's new iPhone range was the toast of 2018, with beautiful style and more power than you can shake a stick at. But beauty can often be fragile -- keep the damage to a minimum with the best iPhone XR cases.
Posted By Mark Jansen
apple beats solo3 wireless headphones get new colors not features club
Home Theater

Apple gives Beats Solo3 a fresh paint job, but no new features

If you were hoping that Apple would refresh its aging Beats Solo3 headphones with the H1 chip from the AirPods and PowerBeats Pro, prepare to be disappointed. Instead of new features, the on-ear cans got four new colors.
Posted By Simon Cohen
apple imac retina 5k display 2017 prod
Deals

You can get an iMac with a 4K Retina display for a steal today for only $899

A deal from B&H today is offering a mid-2017 iMac with 4K Retina Display for only $899, a discount of $400. In addition to a stunning high-resolution screen, this device has powerful Intel internals and ample SSD storage.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi