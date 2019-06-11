The best Apple AirPod accessories can extend your high-end earbuds' life span

Share

It might seem a bit strange to buy accessories for something that is already an accessory for your iPhone or Mac. But when you consider that the AirPods 2 are going to set you back upward of $200 for wireless freedom, any accessories that can extend their life span and help you get the most bang for your buck should be more than welcome.

From cases, covers, chargers, and more, there are tons of accessories you can buy for your Apple AirPods. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites supplements to Apple’s wireless headphones. Here are our top picks.

Catalyst Waterproof AirPods Case ($25)

Many Apple enthusiasts were hoping for more fitness features and waterproofing when the second iteration of AirPods was released, but those were sadly not added to the new device. Just because Apple doesn’t provide waterproofing capabilities doesn’t mean you can’t augment your AirPods with an accessory. There are a few cases that protect your earbuds from moisture, but the Catalyst Waterproof AirPods Case is our favorite. While the case won’t do you any good if you drop the actual headphones in water, the flexible, silicone case will protect your AirPods from getting wet and getting damaged from falls, so you can rely on them working when you actually need them.

EarBuddyz 2.0 AirPod Covers ($11)

While most people find the AirPods fit snug enough in their ears where they can exercise and move around town without fear of them falling out, that’s not the case for everyone. Enter the EarBuddyz 2.0 AirPod Covers, which will help ensure your earbuds never fall out of your ears again. The small silicone covers provide a bit of cushion and hook more securely into your ear than the naked earbuds.

Apple’s Wireless Charging Case for AirPods ($79)

If you opted for the more expensive version of the Apple AirPods 2, your earbuds will come with Apple’s Wireless Charging Case included. If you decided against the wireless charging case when you first bought them, or if you got the first generation of the wireless headphones (which didn’t include the newer case), you can still get one without having to buy a whole new pair. If you have yet to buy your AirPods, it definitely make sense to buy the model that comes with it included, because you’ll end up saving about $40. Apple also offers a wireless charging pad for an additional $60, and considering it can be used for other devices that can be charged wirelessly, it’s a pretty good deal.

AirFly Wireless Transmitter ($40)

One of the biggest draws of the AirPods is that they aren’t wired like so many earbuds in the past have been. However, just because Apple’s technology has advanced far enough to not need cords on your headphone, doesn’t mean every piece of technology in your life has as well. The AirFly Wireless Transmitter is our favorite option for creating a wired connection with your AirPods, whether you want to use them for in-flight entertainment or with a device that doesn’t have Bluetooth for whatever reason. This transmitter will also allow you to use your AirPods with your Nintendo Switch.

Spigen TEKA RA100 AirPods Strap ($9)

Sometimes it’s best to go back to the basics to ensure you don’t lose one (or both) of your wireless earbuds. The Spigen AirPods Strap is the cheapest AirPod accessory on this list at only $9, but sometimes something cheap is all you need to ensure you don’t misplace something valuable. They will keep your earbuds together whether you leave them around your neck, in your pocket, or wherever you can hang the strap. The cord is also much thinner than most of the competition and will blend in nicely with your AirPods.

Emerge airpods case ($15-$40)

Worried that your typical case won’t protect your AirPods from a hard fall? If you lead an active lifestyle, whether in the great outdoors or the concrete jungle, you’ll want a case that can survive an untimely drop. Emerge’s AirPod case boasts military-grade drop protection — just look at that rugged, ribbed shell — and includes a carabiner and a lightning charging port. It’s resistant to dust and water as well, so it’s a solid case for those who want to listen to their AirPods in challenging environments.

Derhom 7-in-1 accessories package ($10)

Can’t decide which accessories you want for your AirPods? Why not get … all of them? Derhom’s package includes a silicone case, strap, two pairs of earphone hooks, two carabiners, and a bag to carry it all in. It’s not the fanciest gear, but for those who want a lot of convenience at a low price, it should suffice.