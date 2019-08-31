The best Apple Watch deals for Labor Day 2019

Labor Day isn’t exactly known for its sales on electronics. But that isn’t stopping us from scouring the web for the best prices on the latest tech from 4K TVs to smartwatches. And it might be a good time to buy an Apple Watch: Apple’s next release event is just two weeks away.

While we haven’t heard anything concrete yet, there is the possibility that the fifth-generation Apple Watch makes its debut then. That might explain the increasingly aggressive price cuts on Series 3 and Series 4 watches, as retailers clear out their old inventory.

Listed below are the best prices on the Apple Watch that we’ve found on the web so far, in some cases saving you up to $150 off retail.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS — $50 off

The Apple Watch Series 4 GPS is an outstanding watch, even if the sales on it this Labor Day aren’t extraordinary. Several retailers are selling the 40mm version for $349 and the 44mm for $379, but we think Best Buy has the best overall deal this Labor Day as it is available for pickup in as little as an hour if you’re close by to a store.

Series 4 Apple Watches include a host of attractive upgrades including a larger and better nearly edge-to-edge screen and a speedy S4 processor. The Series 4 also includes an ECG to monitor your heart health, a unique health feature that most other smartwatches don’t have.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS+Cellular — $70 off

If you’re willing to spend the extra money, we strongly recommend you opt instead for the Series 4 GPS+Cellular. The best deal here is at Amazon, which recently cut prices on the cheapest models down to $429 for the 40mm and $459 for the 44mm, the lowest yet. That’s about $20 cheaper than everyone else.

The addition of cellular connectivity means that you don’t need to carry your phone around anymore. We think that’s especially helpful for those who might be using the Apple Watch as a fitness tracker. It’s more than worth the extra $80 in our opinion.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS — $80 off

A generation old (and very soon to be two), the Series 3 GPS version of the Apple Watch is getting more and more difficult to find. But again, Amazon’s your best bet here.

The retailer has the 38mm silver aluminum case with white sport band model for $199, the lowest we could find. What are you missing from the Series 4? Not much: It does have a slower S3 processor and no ECG capabilities. It also has a smaller watch face, too. But otherwise, this is a pretty solid watch, and if you want the cheapest Apple Watch out there, this is it.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS+Cellular — $150 off

As we said, there are some bizarre price inconsistencies out there with the older Apple Watches, and the Series 3 GPS+Cellular is one of them. Here, Walmart by far is the cheapest option at $229 for the 38mm size.

But they only have the 38mm. If you’re looking for the larger 42mm size, you’ll need to turn to Amazon for that. Currently, the site is selling the 42mm for $309, not the usual $30 price bump for the larger size unfortunately, but still a good deal overall.

Other Labor Day sales

If you’re not absolutely set on getting the Apple Watch, we recommend that you check out our list of the best Labor Day deals on smartwatches. We’ve found deals on quite a few other brands for the holiday.

And of course, be sure to keep checking our deals page for the latest tech deals uncovered by our team.

