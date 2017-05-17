Drop the top and take on summer in style with the 15 best convertibles

If you like having a sunroof, you’ll love driving a convertible. It’s true that the segment has experienced a sharp decline in recent years, but there’s still a car to fit every need and budget, regardless of whether you’re looking to experience the wind in your hair on a budget, at neck-snapping speeds, or in a cosseting cabin.

There are other factors to take into account when shopping for a new convertible. Notably, some models offer a conventional cloth soft top, while others are equipped with a more complex folding hard top. The advantages of a soft top are that it’s lighter and it generally takes up less cargo space. However, a folding hard top reduces noise levels in the cabin when it’s up and makes a convertible less prone to theft.

Ready to go topless? We’ve hand-picked the 15 best convertibles on the new car market today.

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Convertible Since its inception in 1953, the Chevrolet Corvette has catered to enthusiasts who don’t want to pay exotic car money to experience rear-wheel drive, V8-powered motoring. While some of the most iconic ‘Vettes have fixed roofs, it’s important to remember the vehicle originally debuted as a convertible. Without a doubt, the Z06 is the most extreme and technologically advanced variant of the Corvette. With a 650-horsepower V8 under the hood, it was developed alongside the C7.R racecar that competes on the world’s most grueling circuits. Zora Arkus-Duntov, the father of the Corvette, would be proud.

Fiat 124 Spider The 124 Spider is Fiat’s version of the Mazda Miata. The two convertibles share the same basic architecture, but the similarities stop there. The Fiat uses a turbocharged 1.4-liter engine, an in-house design, meaning it’s different to drive than its naturally aspirated Mazda sibling. Both roadsters offer the crisp, rear-wheel drive handling characteristics that enthusiasts crave, and the option of a manual transmission. Fiat’s designers looked to the past for inspiration, and this newest roadster borrows styling cues from the original 124 Spider that made its debut in 1966. The 124 and the Miata are priced about the same, so it’s hard to go wrong with either.

Jeep Wrangler The rugged Jeep Wrangler certainly isn’t a roadster in the traditional sense, but it nonetheless provides exhilarating, open-top motoring. A soft top comes standard, and buyers can order a three-piece hard top at an extra cost. You can even remove the doors and fold down the windshield. The Wrangler isn’t the fastest or best-handling convertible on this list, and it’s definitely not the most tech-focused, but it’s the only one you can drive across a river. Like all of its predecessors, it’s difficult to beat in the fun department. The current Wrangler has been on the market for over a decade. A brand-new model is scheduled to make its debut before the end of the year.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet The Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet is dynamic to drive, big enough for four adults, and it looks as sharp as a brand-new suit. You’d be hard-pressed to find something not to like about it. It’s the kind of convertible you choose when you want to make a statement and arrive in style. The C-Class Cabriolet is available in several flavors, ranging from an entry-level model named the C300 to an ultra-quick cruise missile on four wheels dubbed the C63 S. The pick of the litter is the mid-range C43, which offers looks and performance without breaking the bank.

Rolls-Royce Dawn The Dawn is the only convertible member of the Rolls-Royce family. It’s the most luxurious way to go topless, unless you’re fortunate enough to get your hands on one of the 99 existing Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulets. Power comes from a twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V12 engine that effortlessly dishes out 563 hp and 575 pound-feet of torque. The Dawn is absolutely massive, so don’t expect it to drive like a Miata. However, it delivers the magic carpet ride that buyers have come to expect from a car with the famed Spirit of Ecstasy emblem on the hood.

Alfa Romeo 4C Spider The Alfa Romeo 4C Spider is an unabashedly driver-focused two-seater built using lightweight materials like carbon fiber. In fact, it’s so light that it doesn’t even need power steering. Its mid-engined layout offers the kind of precise, go kart-like handling that few competitors can match, and its reduced dimensions make it nimble to drive on twisty roads. Its driver-focused nature is also an inconvenience. The 4C is loud, its build quality is haphazard at best, and only a masochist would call it comfortable. In short, it occupies a space on the market that belonged to the Lotus Elise up until a few years ago. Some will love it; others will hate it. Our advice is to try before you buy.

BMW 2 Series Convertible The 2 Series is the smallest and most affordable convertible in the BMW lineup. Mechanically, you can order the 2 just about any way you like it. The list of drivetrain options includes four- and six-cylinder engines, a manual or an automatic transmission, and rear- or all-wheel drive. It lives up to BMW’s claim of building the ultimate driving machine regardless of how it’s configured. The interior is built using materials that feel and look upscale. However, as with all BMWs, piling on options — especially those of the electronic kind — can bump the convertible’s price well into the next segment.

Buick Cascada Born as an Opel in Germany, the Buick Cascada proves that a convertible doesn’t necessarily have to double as a sports car. Some buyers simply want to put the top down, turn up the radio, and go for a relaxing drive. The Cascada fits that bill better than any convertible on the market. A true four-seater model, Buick’s first convertible in about 25 years is offered exclusively with a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 200 ponies. A six-speed manual spins the front wheels. At nearly 4,000 pounds the Cascada won’t set records on the track, but that’s okay — it wasn’t designed to.

Chevrolet Camaro Convertible The latest Chevrolet Camaro Convertible is offered with four-, six-, and eight-cylinder engines. It’s more dynamic to drive than ever before thanks to a refined chassis and precise steering. It’s still not a true corner carver, but it can at least run alongside its European and Japanese rivals. Chevrolet put a big emphasis on practicality before chopping off the Camaro’s top. The convertible model is equipped with a soft top that can be automatically raised or lowered at the push of a button, even at speeds of up to 30 mph. In this car, getting caught in the rain is a thing of the past.

Ford Mustang Convertible The Ford Mustang is the pony car that started it all over half a century ago. The newest model stands out with muscular, heritage-laced styling, a comfortable ride, and agile handling. Clearly, the pony car has come a long way since its inception. Like its arch rival, the Camaro, the Mustang is available with four-, six-, and eight-cylinder powerplants. There are a host of trim levels and options for buyers to choose from, but broadly speaking the Mustang is near the top of the segment in terms of bang-for-your-buck. And, for speed aficionados, countless tuners can squeeze more power out of whatever engine is bolted between the fenders.

Lamborghini Huracán Spyder With sharp looks and jaw-dropping performance, the Lamborghini Huracán Spyder is a convertible designed to please even the most discerning buyers. It boasts 610 hp thanks to a naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine that’s assembled by hand, and all-wheel drive to ensure the power is transferred to the pavement with no fuss. Lamborghini worked hard to make the Huracán Spyder as exhilarating to drive as the coupe, and it sounds so good with the top down that you’ll likely silence the radio just to listen to the ten-cylinder scream its lungs out a few inches away from your head.

Porsche 718 Boxster Porsche’s popular mid-engined convertible has been re-christened as the 718 Boxster for the latest model year. The new moniker reflects that the Boxster has swapped its naturally-aspirated flat-six for a turbocharged flat-four in the name of downsizing. The base model uses a 2.0-liter rated at 300 hp, while the S version gets a 2.5-liter that’s good for 350 horses. The four doesn’t sound as good as the six, but at least it makes the Boxster markedly more efficient. The mechanical upgrades were accompanied by a new, sharper look, and by an updated interior that brings more tech features and a revised infotainment system.

Mazda MX-5 Miata Ask any enthusiast what he or she considers to be the best-handling convertible on the market and you’ll hear the name Mazda MX-5 Miata. Now in its fourth generation, Mazda’s best-seller continues to offer the kind of pure driving experience that earned the original model accolades when it made its global debut in 1989. The only engine offered in the Miata is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 155 hp. However, buyers can choose between a conventional cloth soft top and a folding hard top that gives the roadster a fastback-like silhouette when it’s closed.

Mini Cooper Convertible Yes, the Mini Cooper Convertible is much bigger than its truly tiny predecessor, but we can’t hold that fact against it. While it remains fun to drive, it’s now thoroughly modern thanks to a variety of tech features, it’s spacious for such a small car, and it’s well-built inside. Need to go fast? There’s a John Cooper Works model with 230 hp for that. The Cooper convertible features a clever built-in app that emits visual and audible warnings if it detects that a storm is approaching. The system gives the driver time to pull over and close the top before mother nature turns the Cooper into a bath tub.