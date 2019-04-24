Control is within your grasp with one of our favorite universal remotes

Share

Despite the fact that our home theater products often come with excellent dedicated remotes, the sad truth is, very few do a good job of controlling much more than the device they came with. That’s why universal remotes are still very handy accessories. We believe that the best universal remote is the Logitech Harmony 665. With a logical and intuitive button layout, easy-to-read color screen, and a wealth of customization options, the Harmony 665 offers total home theater control on a budget. Though there’s still some initial setup work to do before you can enjoy it, we think most people will be very happy with the Harmony 665.

Our team has a collective 50 years in the consumer A/V space, and we’ve reviewed hundreds of TVs, and their respective remote controls. You’ll find many brands of universal remotes out there, but none combine the features, ease-of-use, and price as well as Logitech’s Harmony line of remotes, which is why they dominate our best universal remote picks. If the Harmony 665 isn’t right for you, we can strongly recommend these other three options:

At a glance

Product Category Logitech Harmony 665 Best universal remote overall Logitech Harmony Companion Best remote for the smart home Logitech Harmony Elite Ultimate home theater remote Sony RMVLZ620 Best barebones remote

Logitech Harmony 665

Our pick

Why you should buy this: It handles just about all of your home theater needs at an unbelievably low price.

Who it’s for: Anyone looking to control their home theater without spending a fortune.

Why we picked the Logitech Harmony 665:

Your days of fumbling with complicated tech and tons of remotes are about to be over. The Harmony 665 isn’t the most advanced remote on our list, but its rich set of features, ease of use, and low price make it an easy choice for our top pick. It replaces the Harmony 650 as our previous top pick, as the 665 improves over the older model in three important ways: It can control 10 devices instead of eight, all of the buttons are now backlit for easier use, and you can program up to 23 favorite TV channels for quick access from the color screen.. You’ll need an internet-connected PC to get the Harmony 665 up and running, but once you do, intuitive buttons like “Watch TV” will execute multiple commands, powering up your television and cable/satellite box and switching the TV to the correct input in one fell swoop.

Logitech Harmony Companion

The best remote for the smart home

Why you should buy this: It’s a perfect blend of power and simplicity.

Who it’s for: Anyone looking to control their smart home from the comfort of their couch.

Why we picked the Logitech Harmony Companion:

The Harmony Companion is built for the 21st century. It lets you control up to eight devices at once, from Philips Hue lights and smart TVs to A/V components enclosed within cabinets, using either the included remote or the companion app for Android and Apple devices. It even features integration with Amazon’s Alexa. The physical clicker also sports a variety of activity-based buttons for everyday tasks, with robust customization and a marathon battery to match.

Logitech Harmony Elite

The ultimate home theater remote

Why you should buy this: If it can be controlled by a remote, this will let you control it.

Who it’s for: Anyone looking to control every single aspect of their home theater and smart home in one place.

Why we picked the Logitech Harmony Elite:

The most powerful remote on this list, it should come as no surprise that the Logitech Harmony Elite is also the most expensive. No, you probably don’t need this much remote, but if you want the ultimate all-in-one experience, this is where it’s at. Picking up where the Harmony Companion leaves off, the Elite adds a built-in, full-color touchscreen so you won’t need to turn to your phone for precise control nearly as often. The full package includes the Elite remote, the Harmony Hub, two IR mini-blasters to control components out of line-of-sight, and a charging station to keep the remote ready to go at all times.

Sony RMVLZ620

The best barebones remote

Why you should buy this: It does just enough, and sometimes that’s all you need.

Who it’s for: Anyone looking for a universal remote to handle the basics and nothing more.

Why we picked the Sony RMVLZ620:

The Sony RMVLZ620 thrives in the bare essentials (and has done so for years). The remote provides a straightforward way to pair up to eight devices using a host of pre-programmed codes while sporting a traditional design equipped with a basic D-pad and backlit, rubberized buttons. It even provides 12, one-touch macro buttons and a learning function for relaying command information from discontinued remotes.