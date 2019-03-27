Digital Trends
2020 Lincoln Corsair crossover aims to cram big luxury into a pint-sized package

Stephen Edelstein
By

2020 Lincoln Corsair teaserIn keeping with parent Ford’s plan to emphasize crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks over sedans and hatchbacks, Lincoln will unveil a new crossover at the 2019 New York Auto Show. The 2020 Lincoln Corsair will be the smallest utility vehicle in the luxury brand’s lineup.

The Corsair will replace the Lincoln MKC. Like the MKC, we expect the Corsair to be based on the Ford Escape, albeit a new generation of the Ford that has yet to be revealed. Lincoln currently shares all of its utility-vehicle platforms with parent Ford: The Nautilus is based on the Ford Edge, the Navigator is based on the Ford Expedition, and the 2020 Aviator that goes on sale this summer will share DNA with the 2020 Ford Explorer.

“Corsair” is a synonym for pirates or privateers, and it’s also the name of a legendary World War II fighter plane, so it’s not the worst name for a car. Lincoln is returning to using real names for its vehicles, rather than the previous scheme of “MK” followed by a letter. It previously dropped the name “MKX” in favor of “Nautilus” for the Corsair’s bigger sibling and revived the iconic Continental name for the successor to the MKS sedan.

Aside from the name, Lincoln isn’t offering any details about the Corsair at this time. A recent report from The Truth About Cars indicates the crossover will be offered with 2.0-liter or 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engines, as well as a plug-in hybrid option. Spy shots published by Autoblog show styling similar to that of the larger Aviator, with Lincoln’s now-familiar grille design up front.

Lincoln made its name with large, luxurious sedans and coupes, but the automaker’s future is all about crossovers and SUVs. That reflects a shift in buyer tastes toward utility vehicles. Lincoln claims the Navigator is currently breaking sales records, while rival Cadillac is scrambling to add more crossovers to its sedan-heavy lineup. Cadillac previously courted car enthusiasts with sporty sedans and an emphasis on racing, but that strategy doesn’t appear to be translating into sales success.

We’ll get full details on the 2020 Lincoln Corsair when it makes its public debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show on April 17. The show will have no shortage of crossovers, including updated versions of the Mercedes-Benz GLC and GLC coupe, as well as a new model from Hyundai called the Venue.

