The best car phone mounts for 2020

Common sense states you shouldn’t look at your phone while driving, but sometimes having turn-by-turn directions in your line of sight is all that separates going around in a circle for 15 minutes from getting to your destination on time. We haven’t seen a car with a built-in phone mount (yet), so your best bet is to buy one from a third-party company. Fortunately, we’ve picked out the best phone mounts — or cradles — on the market. Our picks range from a simple, basic unit we use every day, to a more advanced mount with serious multi-tasking skills.

Further reading

Mpow mount ($11)

As simple and straightforward as it gets, Mpow’s mount ($10) is the one you’ll find in our personal cars. It attaches to your car’s windshield via a suction cup, and its arm can be adjusted in a variety of different directions. Simply slide your phone in, and secure it by pressing in the extendable sides. The little tab on the left side of the mount releases the arms and frees your phone. It’s hassle-free, solid, and one of the cheapest models on the market.

Amayga mount ($12)

Amayga’s air vent-mounted cradle ($12) wears a sleeker design than most of its rivals, and we like that its gravity linkage system lets you secure your phone with one hand. Drop it in, and the mechanism grabs your phone as it extends. Picking up the phone is just as simple; there’s no need to press a button to release it. It comes with a one-year warranty, and it’s compatible with all kinds of iOS- and Android-powered devices.

Cshidworld mount ($28)

Cshidworld’s mount ($28) is a multi-tasker. It attaches to your windshield or one of your air vents and automatically clamps your phone when its built-in sensor detects your device. Furthermore, it doubles as a wireless charger when it’s connected to a power supply. Built-in overcharging protection ensures your battery doesn’t get damaged, and the mount automatically stops charging when your phone reaches 100 percent.

Bestrix mount ($20)

Most phone mounts are designed to either hang from your windshield via a suction cup or clamp onto one of your air vents. Bestrix’s mount ($20) falls in a different, much smaller category because it sprouts from one of your cupholders like a tulip in a pot. This solution has several advantages: You’ll keep a clear view of the road ahead, and you won’t risk leaving nasty glue marks on your windshield or dashboard. Of course, the trade-off is that you’ll have a phone rather than a drink in your cupholder. Bestrix’s mount fits most cars and comes with a one-year warranty.

Vanmass mount ($22)

Vanmass claims its mount ($22) is more durable than others because it’s made with materials like aluminum alloys, and it features soft silicone pads. It was tested to withstand extreme temperatures on both ends of the thermometer, and it remains steady even on bumpy roads. It’s the mount you want if you’re planning an off-road expedition. It’s compatible with a long list of devices, and it’s backed by a one-year warranty, but note it will only hold your phone portrait-style.

Editors' Recommendations