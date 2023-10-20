Flash deal knocks $140 off this 48-amp home electric vehicle charger

Electric vehicles are becoming more and more commonplace, with the best electric cars making us rethink the way we get around. They won’t get far without some power though, and today electric vehicle owners can save on an EV charger. The Juicebox 48-amp electric vehicle charger is seeing a pretty hefty discount at Best Buy today. It’s going for $499, and would regularly cost $639. This makes for $140 in savings, and you can opt for free shipping or in-store pickup at your nearest Best Buy.

Why you should buy the Juicebox 48-amp electric vehicle charger

Juicebox makes some of the most aesthetically pleasing electric vehicle chargers, as it puts a lot of emphasis on great design. The Juicebox 48-amp electric vehicle charger features a minimalist design that’s reminiscent of something you might find made by Apple. Like all of the best car chargers, it’s easy to install, and even easier to use. This is something you’ll want to pair with some of the best EV charging station apps once you’ve gotten it set up, and you can do so easily, as the Juicebox 48-amp electric vehicle charger connects straight to your home WiFi network.

This is one of Juicebox’s most powerful EV chargers. At 48-amps, it offers up to nine times faster charging than standard EV chargers. Like all of Juicebox’s chargers it’s universally compatible, ensuring it works with all EVs on the market today and in the future. With the JuiceNet app a lot of modern conveniences come into play. These include updates and notifications while your vehicle is charging. They also include voice controls that allow you to monitor, manage, and control the charger with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. The Juicebox 48-amp electric vehicle charger is rated for indoor and outdoor use, so you can set it up in your garage or alongside your driveway depending on which is best for your home’s layout.

While the Juicebox 48-amp electric vehicle charger would regularly set you back $639, today you can add it to your home for just $499. This deal makes for $140 in savings, and Best Buy will ship the charger to you for free or you can pick it up at your nearest Best Buy.

