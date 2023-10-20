 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Flash deal knocks $140 off this 48-amp home electric vehicle charger

Andrew Morrisey
By
A man charges his vehicle in a garage with the Juicebox 48-amp EV charger.
Juicebox

Electric vehicles are becoming more and more commonplace, with the best electric cars making us rethink the way we get around. They won’t get far without some power though, and today electric vehicle owners can save on an EV charger. The Juicebox 48-amp electric vehicle charger is seeing a pretty hefty discount at Best Buy today. It’s going for $499, and would regularly cost $639. This makes for $140 in savings, and you can opt for free shipping or in-store pickup at your nearest Best Buy.

Why you should buy the Juicebox 48-amp electric vehicle charger

Juicebox makes some of the most aesthetically pleasing electric vehicle chargers, as it puts a lot of emphasis on great design. The Juicebox 48-amp electric vehicle charger features a minimalist design that’s reminiscent of something you might find made by Apple. Like all of the best car chargers, it’s easy to install, and even easier to use. This is something you’ll want to pair with some of the best EV charging station apps once you’ve gotten it set up, and you can do so easily, as the Juicebox 48-amp electric vehicle charger connects straight to your home WiFi network.

This is one of Juicebox’s most powerful EV chargers. At 48-amps, it offers up to nine times faster charging than standard EV chargers. Like all of Juicebox’s chargers it’s universally compatible, ensuring it works with all EVs on the market today and in the future. With the JuiceNet app a lot of modern conveniences come into play. These include updates and notifications while your vehicle is charging. They also include voice controls that allow you to monitor, manage, and control the charger with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. The Juicebox 48-amp electric vehicle charger is rated for indoor and outdoor use, so you can set it up in your garage or alongside your driveway depending on which is best for your home’s layout.

Related

While the Juicebox 48-amp electric vehicle charger would regularly set you back $639, today you can add it to your home for just $499. This deal makes for $140 in savings, and Best Buy will ship the charger to you for free or you can pick it up at your nearest Best Buy.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
Add Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to your car with these head unit deals
An Apple device connects to the 6.8-inch JVC digital media receiver built into a car dashboard.

Mobile tech and software have expanded to the car over the last few years, with many newer vehicles offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto built right into the media display. But if you have an older vehicle and want the perks of modern technology right in your dashboard, it’s much cheaper to buy a new in-dash media receiver instead of a new car. This is especially true today, as we’ve tracked down some of the best deals on digital media receivers available for your vehicle.
JVC 6.8-inch digital media receiver — $280, was $300

This 6.8-inch digital media receiver is a good one if you’re looking to upgrade your vehicle’s media capabilities on a budget. You get quite a bit for the price point, as it’s capable of reaching 50 watts of peak power over four channels. The large touchscreen is easy to navigate and allows you to manage music, settings and functions. This digital media receiver also has a built-in equalizer, so you’ll be able to listen to whatever you want in any way you want. You can also tap into your mobile device’s music library with this digital media receiver, as it allows for Bluetooth connectivity and even has a USB port that allows you to connect to your device.

Read more
Best Buy’s deal of the day is $120 off a 25ft electric car charger
juicebox electric vehicle charger deal best buy february 2023 25ft

If you're looking for one of the best ways to charge your electric vehicle, Best Buy has a great deal for you today. Right now, you can buy the Juicebox 25ft Electric Vehicle Charger for $549, saving you $120 off the regular price of $669. Convenient for anyone who wants to be able to charge from home more efficiently, this level 2 electric vehicle charger is sure to be a hit with you. You'll need to be fast though as, predictably, this deal of the day ends today. Let's take a quick look at why it's worth it.

Why you should buy the Juicebox 25ft Electric Vehicle Charger
If you've been reading up on how to charge your electric car at home, you'll notice Juicebox gets a mention. Its Level 2 chargers are more powerful than Level 1 so you can refill your battery quicker. With the Juicebox 25ft Electric Vehicle Charger, you can expect up to six times faster charging than with the charger that came with your car. Universal compatibility means it works with all TVs on the market today and in the future, including Teslas thanks to a commonly used adapter.

Read more
Amazon cuts prices of ChargePoint, JuiceBox, and Siemens home EV chargers
JuiceBox Pro 40 EV charger installed in a garage next to a car.

As we get closer to Prime Day, Amazon continues to discount smart home devices of all varieties. Amazon cut the prices on ChargePoint, JuiceBox, and Siemens Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) home chargers to help plug-in vehicle drivers recharge their car and SUV batteries much faster than plugging into a regular home electrical outlet.

We've found the best discounts on Level 2 home EV charger on Amazon and put them all in one place. The chargers vary in power, ranging from 30 to 40 amps, in the length of the charging cables, and connection method to your electrical service -- plug-in or hardwired. If you've been planning to invest in a Level 2 charger for your home or have gotten tired of the long recharge times when you plug into a regular 110- to 120-volt outlet, these five deals can help you save up to $150.
ChargePoint Level 2 Home EV Charger - hardwired, 18-foot cable--- $130 off

Read more