 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Weekend deal: Save $50 on this popular 4K dash cam at Best Buy

Albert Bassili
By
The Nextbase 622GW 4K Dash Cam on a car's windshield.
Best Buy

Whether it’s a minor fender bender or a more significant car accident, having a dash cam can be a lifesaver, especially if you’re dealing with insurance. Of course, there are a lot of dash cams to pick from with various levels of quality and features. Luckily, one of the better dash cams is on sale right now, the Nextbase 4k Dash Cam, and while it usually goes for $400, you can grab it from Best Buy for just $350. While that may not seem like much, $350 for a 4k-capable dash cam is impressive.

Why you should buy the Nextbase 622GW 4K Dash Cam

The Nexbase 622GW is packed with some impressive features, such as the 4k resolution, which films at 30fps, although it can film at 60fps at 2k and, interestingly, 120fps at 1080p, although we doubt you’ll very much run the last mode regularly. More importantly, it comes with some advanced image stabilization to help deal with the vibrations and bumps from your car, plus it comes with some next-level night vision and image polarization to help with sunny conditions that might otherwise cause glare. Even better, it has internal processing capable of helping with misty conditions, making this a great camera for all-weather driving, which is impressive for such a small package.

One thing you must remember is that Nextbase needs a high-end SD card to function correctly, and the company insists on their own U3 class Nextbase microSD, and sadly, it’s not included in this package, so you’ll have to buy that separately. Luckily, something that doesn’t rely on the SD card is the very accurate GPS, which might not even be needed given that it also includes what3words, which is perfect for getting first responders to you as fast as possible in case of the worst. Besides that, it has built-in Alexa, which is great, as well as  Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to connect to your phone at high speeds.

Related

Overall, the Nextbase 622GW is an excellent dash cam, and while it’s certainly expensive, you get what you pay for. Luckily, you can get $50 from Best Buy and grab it for just $350 instead of $400, which is one of the best dash cam deals available this weekend.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV first drive review: a better electric SUV
Front three quarter view of the 2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV.

With EV production ramping up, automakers can now shift attention to something more fun: making EVs that are engaging to drive, the kind that encourage you to take the long way home. Mercedes-Benz is putting its best people on the job.

For more than 50 years, AMG has been turning Mercedes luxury cars into race cars and hot rods—and the performance division is now working its magic on EVs. We’ve already gotten AMG versions of the Mercedes-Benz EQS and EQE sedans, but AMG is now upping the difficulty level with an electric SUV.

Read more
This 4K dash cam has GPS and Wi-Fi, and it’s $82 off for Prime Day
A manufacturer image displaying both of the cams provided with the REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam as well as a peek at what the app looks like when in use.

Nobody wants to deal with a motor vehicle crash or other car trouble incident. But when such an event inevitably occurs, we like to know what happened. In detail. And preferably even if the event occurred at night. That's right, we're talking about 4K dash cams, of which the REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam is a great choice. It's on sale right now as part of Prime Day deals, going on right now. While this sale is on, you can get the REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam for $81 off, bringing its usual $201 price down to $119.

Why you should buy a REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam
It feels similar to pick out which home security camera to get for Prime Day. Everything is presented to you in a flashy way, but the stats always seem to come second. The REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam has a 4K cam up front and a 1080p rear cam, with 170 and 140-degree viewing angles, respectively. It uses a Starvis Sensor to pick up details in nighttime and low light environments. And, the REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam uses a 24-hour parking monitor system that records footage 15 seconds at a time when it detects motion throughout the night, while also recording a time lapse of your vehicle's surroundings. It stores to a 256Gb drive, with an allowance of approximately 16 hours of total footage.

Read more
These new NASA EVs will drive astronauts part way to the moon (sort of)
NASA's new crew transportation electric vehicles.

Three specially designed, fully electric, environmentally friendly crew transportation vehicles for Artemis missions arrived at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida this week. The zero-emission vehicles, which will carry astronauts to Launch Complex 39B for Artemis missions, were delivered by Canoo Technologies of Torrance, California. NASA/Isaac Watson

NASA has shown off a trio of new all-electric vehicles that will shuttle the next generation of lunar astronauts to the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center.

Read more