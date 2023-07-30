Whether it’s a minor fender bender or a more significant car accident, having a dash cam can be a lifesaver, especially if you’re dealing with insurance. Of course, there are a lot of dash cams to pick from with various levels of quality and features. Luckily, one of the better dash cams is on sale right now, the Nextbase 4k Dash Cam, and while it usually goes for $400, you can grab it from Best Buy for just $350. While that may not seem like much, $350 for a 4k-capable dash cam is impressive.

Why you should buy the Nextbase 622GW 4K Dash Cam

The Nexbase 622GW is packed with some impressive features, such as the 4k resolution, which films at 30fps, although it can film at 60fps at 2k and, interestingly, 120fps at 1080p, although we doubt you’ll very much run the last mode regularly. More importantly, it comes with some advanced image stabilization to help deal with the vibrations and bumps from your car, plus it comes with some next-level night vision and image polarization to help with sunny conditions that might otherwise cause glare. Even better, it has internal processing capable of helping with misty conditions, making this a great camera for all-weather driving, which is impressive for such a small package.

One thing you must remember is that Nextbase needs a high-end SD card to function correctly, and the company insists on their own U3 class Nextbase microSD, and sadly, it’s not included in this package, so you’ll have to buy that separately. Luckily, something that doesn’t rely on the SD card is the very accurate GPS, which might not even be needed given that it also includes what3words, which is perfect for getting first responders to you as fast as possible in case of the worst. Besides that, it has built-in Alexa, which is great, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to connect to your phone at high speeds.

Overall, the Nextbase 622GW is an excellent dash cam, and while it’s certainly expensive, you get what you pay for. Luckily, you can get $50 from Best Buy and grab it for just $350 instead of $400, which is one of the best dash cam deals available this weekend.

Editors' Recommendations