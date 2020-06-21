Tesla’s highly-anticipated Battery Day event is being pushed back again, and may be combined with the electric car manufacturer’s shareholder meeting, according to CEO Elon Musk.

At the event, Tesla is expected to unveil a new low-cost, long-life battery that will first appear in the Model 3 in China later this year or early 2021 before arriving in other markets such as North America. The “million-mile” battery will use little to no cobalt, which drives up the prices of electric vehicle batteries, and will feature chemical additives, materials, and coatings that will allow for more storage of energy over longer periods.

Battery Day was initially slated to happen in late May, but Musk tweeted that due to an expected low attendance, Tesla was planning to release a webcast for the event in June, followed by an in-person event a few months later.

However, it now appears that the Battery Day event will be delayed further. In response to a question on whether the Cybertruck will be at Tesla’s shareholder meeting, initially set for July 7, Musk said that the meeting will likely be pushed back to at least August.

Yes, but we will have to postpone annual shareholder meeting, as still no large gatherings allowed by July 7th. Not sure of new date, but am guessing maybe a month or so later. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 20, 2020

Then, in response to a question of whether the shareholder meeting delay will affect Battery Day, Musk said the two events may be held together.

Probably good to combine them, since they are converging in time. I’m hopeful we can announce a date after the July 4th week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 20, 2020

Musk also revealed that the site of the events will likely be in Fremont, California, which was a site of controversy after the CEO decided to restart the facility in May against Alameda County rules.

Digital Trends has reached out to Tesla to confirm the plans to delay Battery Day and the company’s shareholder meeting. We will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations