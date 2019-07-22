Cars

Tesla Model 3 is the world’s most-searched-for electric car, survey says

Stephen Edelstein
By
Tesla Model 3 Red
Tesla Motors

Electric cars have come a long way over the past few years. While sales are still just a drop in the bucket compared to gasoline and diesel cars, there are now enough electric models that buyers have some actual choice at different price points. That means it’s also possible to hold an electric car popularity contest. Compare the Market, a U.K. price-comparison website, used Google search data to determine the most-searched-for electric car in the world — and the Tesla Model 3 came out on top.

Given the hype surrounding the Model 3 since well before its launch, it’s not surprising that Tesla’s least-expensive vehicle was the subject of the most searches. The Model 3’s lead over other electric cars was significant. It garnered 54.7 percent of search traffic surveyed. The Nissan Leaf took second place, at 16.1 percent, followed by the Tesla Model S (13.1 percent) and Model X (9.5 percent). The only other models with significant search traffic were the BMW i3 (4.4 percent) and Renault Zoe (2.2 percent).

Compare the Market also broke down its results by country. The Model 3 was the most-searched-for vehicle in the United States, China, India, and most of Europe. However, the Nissan Leaf earned that distinction in Russia, while the Tesla Model S got the most search traffic in Mexico and Argentina. The BMW i3 was the most-searched electric car in Brazil.

In a testament to globalization, the rankings didn’t necessarily align with the national origin of a given car. The BMW i3 was the most-searched model in Japan, for example, while the BMW was outpaced by the Tesla Model 3 in its home country of Germany. It’s worth noting that search traffic doesn’t automatically translate to sales. The Tesla Model 3 still has a long way to go before it catches up to the Nissan Leaf, which remains the bestselling electric car in history.

It’s unclear if other automakers will ever be able to match Tesla’s popularity, but they are trying. The Jaguar I-Pace and Audi E-Tron recently arrived to challenge the Model X, while the Porsche Taycan will soon do battle with the Model 3. General Motors, Ford, and Volkswagen have ambitious plans to launch lower-priced electric vehicles, and some automakers (we’re looking at you, Hyundai) could also expand availability of existing electric models, giving carbuyers even more choices.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
2020 Alpina B7 review
Product Review

The 2020 Alpina B7 is a BMW 7 Series crossed with a bullet train

Alpina began making hot-rodded BMWs years before anyone heard of an M5. Digital Trends traveled to scenic Bavaria to put the B7, its flagship model, through its paces on a variety of roads.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 porsche taycan price performance range prototype 1
Cars

Hooked on gas? Porsche is about to give you a good reason to go electric

Porsche's Mission E concept won't change much as it transitions to a production model named Taycan that's scheduled to arrive in 2019. That means the sedan will keep the sleek design and its 800-volt charging system.
Posted By Ronan Glon
mid engined chevrolet corvette news rumors specs 2020 stingray
Cars

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette arrives with supercar specs and a bargain price tag

Chevrolet completely reinvented the Corvette Stingray for the 2020 model year. While the first seven generations of the car came with a front-mounted engine, the eighth-generation model switches to a mid-engined layout.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2016 Tesla Model S P100D
Cars

Tesla drops cheapest Model S and Model X versions in latest lineup reshuffle

Tesla dropped entry-level Standard Range versions of the Model S and Model X in yet another model shake-up. That leaves just the Long Range and Performance versions of the luxury electric cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
the lexus lf 1 limitless concept previews a new direction for flagship crossover 2018 detroit 12
Cars

How Lexus, one of the industry’s hybrid champions, is preparing for the 2020s

Lexus predicts significant shifts will reshape the automotive industry during the 2020s. The hybrid champion is preparing to branch out into electric cars, it's investing in autonomous technology, and it wants to keep focusing on SUVs.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Cadillac CT5
Cars

Cadillac’s new 2020 CT5 sedan lets you Super Cruise across America

The 2020 Cadillac CT5 proves the General Motors-owned luxury brand still cares about sedans. Introduced at the 2019 New York Auto Show, it's optionally available with Cadillac's Super Cruise technology and a lineup of turbocharged engines.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
Lunar Roving Vehicle
Cars

The evolution of NASA’s moon buggy is even wilder than where it landed

In 1971, NASA launched the first car to go to the moon. They also sent astronauts to drive it. The further you dig into their design, the more amazing the rovers, which still reside on the moon, become.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
toyota builds electric golf cart like apm for 2020 tokyo olympics 3
Cars

Toyota’s futuristic golf cart will transport people around at the 2020 Olympics

Toyota is reinventing the golf cart for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The company designed a vehicle named the Accessible People Mover that will transport visitors, athletes, and staff members from venue to venue.
Posted By Ronan Glon
younger motorists may be banned from night driving in uk safety push london s west end theatres at
Cars

Younger motorists may be banned from night driving in U.K. safety push

The U.K. is considering banning newly qualified motorists from driving at night in a bid to boost safety on its roads. Other measures could include banning passengers under a certain age from traveling with young drivers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
five things to know about the 2020 chevrolet corvette stingray chevrlet ak 3
Cars

The five key things we learned during the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette’s unveiling

Digital Trends attended the mid-engined, 2020 Chevrolet Corvette's unveiling in Los Angeles. Here are five important points that stood out to us after seeing the car in person, and chatting with the people who developed it.
Posted By Ronan Glon
best cars for camping car
Cars

Built-in coolers, tents, and kitchenettes make these the best cars for camping

For a successful camping trip, you’ll need a tent, s’mores, and some quality humans to share them with. A good car can transform the entire experience, though, so we’re counting down 15 of the best cars for camping.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
cadillac embedded parking feature gm marketplace
Cars

Cadillac drivers can now find and pay for parking from their dashboards

Cadillac hopes to make parking easier with a new embedded feature that allows drivers to find, reserve, and pay for parking spaces from their dashboard. It's the latest new feature of General Motors Marketplace.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Cars

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Wearable chargers and A.I.-enhanced keyboards

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
polaris builds lunar rover vehicle replica with indian slingshot and rzr parts lrv
Cars

Polaris builds Lunar Rover Vehicle replica with Indian, Slingshot, and RZR parts

Polaris Industries employees worked with a NASA astronaut and members of the original Apollo 11 Lunar Rover Vehicle (LRV) team to build a replica of the vehicle that landed on the moon. Most of the parts came from current Polaris vehicles.
Posted By Bruce Brown