Digital Trends
Cars

Tesla: Model Y to share 75 percent of its parts with Model 3, coming in 2020

Trevor Mogg
By
1 of 2
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Model Y teaser
Tesla

Tesla has a new electric vehicle in the works, though truth be told, we know very little about the Model Y crossover at this stage.

But in a letter to investors published on Wednesday, Elon Musk, the man who runs the Tesla show, confirmed that the company will start tooling for the Model Y this year with a view to achieving volume production “by the end of 2020.”

Musk also revealed that the Model Y is “most likely” to be manufactured not at its Fremont factory, which is already running at capacity producing other Tesla cars, but at its enormous Gigafactory 1 facility in Nevada.

He added that the new SUV will share “about 75 percent” of its components with the Model 3, and as a result the cost of the Model Y production line “should be substantially lower than the Model 3 line in Fremont.” The production ramp is also expected to be faster.

Speaking later in an earnings call, Musk said that the buoyant mid-size SUV market means the Model Y volume could be 50 percent higher than the Model 3. Tesla delivered around 140,000 Model 3 vehicles in 2018, with the other 110,000 sales split between the more expensive Model S and Model X autos.

Musk has said previously that Tesla would take the wraps off the much-anticipated Model Y on March 15, 2019, though it’s not clear if that date still stands. For now, all we have are a couple of stylized teaser images revealing, well, not much at all … except that the vehicle may ditch sideview mirrors for cameras. If that’s the case, it’ll have to convince regulators that such a design poses no safety risk. Pricing for the Model Y isn’t known at this stage, though it’s been suggested the base model could cost around $40,000.

Musk’s comments regarding the Model Y came as Tesla reported profits for two consecutive quarters for the first time in its 16-year history. The latest profit registered at $139 million for the closing three months of 2018, with revenue of $7.2 billion — a new record for the company.

In his letter to investors, Musk confirmed that looking ahead, Tesla will “continue to develop our main projects, such as Gigafactory Shanghai, Model Y and Tesla Semi,” while also working to expand its Supercharger network.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Microsoft blames constrained chip supplies for PC market slowdown
5g c 2vx guide traffic save lives smart cities feat
Emerging Tech

In smart cities, 5G won’t just lessen congestion, it could save lives too

We all know 5G wireless networks are part of a smart city plan, but how will they benefit? When it comes to cars, it could help with congestion. For citizens, it could keep them safe and alive.
Posted By John R. Quain
bank robbery suspect uses jump scooter for getaway gets caught
Outdoors

Bank robbery suspect uses Jump scooter as getaway vehicle, gets caught

A man accused of robbing a bank reportedly fled the scene on an electric scooter operated by Jump. Trouble is, the suspect used his regular Jump account to rent the two-wheeler, making life a whole lot easier for investigators.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Porsche Mission E factory teaser
Cars

If you go electric, Porsche will pay for your electricity for three years

Porsche's Mission E concept won't change much as it transitions to a production model named Taycan that's scheduled to arrive in 2019. That means the sedan will keep the sleek design and its 800-volt charging system.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Lotus Exige Race 380
Cars

Lotus and Williams team up to make future sports cars greener

Lotus and Williams Advanced Engineering are partnering to develop hybrid and all-electric powertrains for Lotus' sports cars. The partnership could include an all-electric hypercar, according to one report.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Mazda3
Product Review

The evolved 2019 Mazda3 is practical, but can still make your heart race

The fourth-generation Mazda3 brings a new focus on ergonomics, luxury amenities, and safety to the automaker’s venerable compact. There are many updates, but are they enough to put the new Mazda among segment leaders?
Posted By Bradley Iger
S60 The Longest Drive
Cars

Ignore the 2019 Super Bowl and Volvo could reward you with a new car

Volvo doesn't want you to watch the 2019 Super Bowl or its million-dollar ads. Instead, it's giving those willing to ignore the big game the chance to win a two-year subscription to a brand-new S60.
Posted By Ronan Glon
how do we stop texting and driving feat getty
Mobile

It’s risky to text and drive, but how can you break the habit? We ask the experts

The number of crashes involving distracted drivers is growing and our smartphones have to take a large chunk of the blame. People know it’s wrong, yet texting and driving remains alarmingly common. How do we stop it?
Posted By Simon Hill
Ford Gravity Sketch
Cars

Ford designers use virtual reality tech to draw cars around themselves

Ford designers are experimenting with Gravity Sketch, a program that lets them virtually sketch new cars in three dimensions. Ford claims this will help improve new-car designs, and make the design process more efficient.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Electrify America charging stations
Cars

Electrify America turns its network of high-power EV charging stations back on

Electrify America temporarily shut down most of its high-power charging stations across the U.S. after it uncovered a problem with a charging cable. Electric car owners didn't notice a difference because they can't use the stations yet.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Toyota Tacoma
Cars

The 2020 Toyota Tacoma goes under the knife to look and feel younger

Toyota wants to keep its number-one position in the midsize pickup truck segment. It's updating the hot-selling Tacoma to keep it fresh as more modern rivals arrive on the market.
Posted By Ronan Glon
self-driving law
Cars

Want to build self-driving cars? The University of Toronto will teach you how

The University of Toronto and online-education company Coursera are offering a specialization program in self-driving cars. The series of courses provides an overview of this hot-button technology.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE
Cars

2019 Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE turns faster lap times with an automatic transmission

The 2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE gets the 10-speed automatic transmission already available in the Camaro SS, and it will lap a racetrack faster than the six-speed manual version, according to Chevy.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
top tech stories of the week 10 4 15 tesla model x 1v2 1500x1000
Cars

Tesla revamps pricing, naming system for Model S and Model X

Tesla is changing its naming scheme for Model S and Model X trim levels, dropping the old system based on battery-pack capacity. The automaker is also cutting prices on both vehicles by $1,000.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2017 Honda CR-V
Cars

Toyota RAV4 vs. Honda CR-V: The differences and the similarities

The Toyota RAV4 and the Honda CR-V are two of America's best-selling vehicles. They're safe, reliable, and spacious. Read on for our direct comparison of the two, which highlights design, technology, performance, and fuel economy.
Posted By Ronan Glon