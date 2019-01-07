Digital Trends

CES 2019

The latest news, reviews and live coverage of CES 2019

Covering nearly 3 million square feet, the annual CES show is a gadget-lover paradise. Every year, technological titans and scrappy startups alike descend on Las Vegas to show off the amazing products they’ve been quietly toiling away on all year – and offer consumers a glimpse at the future. CES runs January 8 to 11 in 2019, and with more than 4,400 exhibitors and over 1,000 startups, there’s something new lurking around every corner -- and with 32 football fields worth of show floor, there are a lot of corners. With nearly two dozen writers and editors covering the show, Digital Trends will turn them all to bring you the most comprehensive live coverage you'll find anywhere.

LG's roll-up OLED TV is every bit as magical as you've imagined

By Caleb Denison - Mon January 7, 2019

Tech trends to watch for at the consumer electronics show

By Jeremy Kaplan - Thu January 3, 2019

One of the coolest things at CES 2019 is a block of wood

By Nick Mokey - Mon January 7, 2019
Latest CES news
ces 2019 htc vive roundup cosmos feature
Gaming

HTC brings two new headsets, a VR browser, and ‘Netflix for VR’ for CES 2019

HTC Vive made several new announcements to CES 2019, including two new headsets, a new subscription service, and a new user interface that completely transforms how applications are launched.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
daikin one smart thermostat ces 2019
Smart Home

Daikin One+ smart thermostat can listen as well as talk to Daikin HVAC systems

Daikin introduced the first full-featured smart thermostat to offer two-way communications with its popular climate control systems. This means it can respond to feedback and make adjustments accordingly.
Posted By Denny Arar
vizio tv p series quantum x m v ces 2019
Home Theater

Vizio shakes up its TV lineup, including blazingly bright P-Series Quantum X

Vizio's new TV lineup offers a major shakeup in its collection, from the ultra-premium P-Series Quantum X to the entry-level new V-Series TVs. With quantum dots across three lines, Dolby Vision, and local dimming, there's a lot to like…
Posted By Ryan Waniata
asus zenbook s13 ux392 review hands on feat
Product Review

It’s the battle of the bezels at CES 2019. The winner? The Asus Zenbook S13

CES 2019 is the battle of the bezels. Every laptop is competing to see which can fit the most screen into the least space. Many contenders have entered, but it appears that we have a winner; Asus ZenBook S13.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
Product Review

The Notebook 9 Pro brings Samsung laptops into the modern age

Samsung’s laptops tend to feel a bit flimsy, without the reduction in price. The company’s latest 2-in-1 is an attempt to correct that. The redesign brings a full-aluminum chassis to the lineup, adding some much-needed rigidity.
Posted By Luke Larsen
asus unveils suite of hdr friendly gaming monitors ces 2019 display 1
Computing

The new ROG Strix gaming monitors from Asus are as big as your TV

Asus is joining the popular trends from CES and by revealing a new 43-inch ROG Strix XG438Q display alongside two new super ultrawide, HDR-friendly, high refresh rate gaming monitors. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
samsung 98 inch 8k ces 2019 presentation
Home Theater

Samsung debuts monster 98-inch QLED 8K TV at CES 2019

There's 8K and then there's 8K. The difference? Size. At least, that's what Samsung appears out to prove with its latest announcement from CES 2019: A massive, 98-inch 8K QLED TV. With AirPlay 2, and iTunes movies, it's a real beast.
Posted By Simon Cohen
nexoptic doubletake digital binocular ces 2019 binoculars 7
Photography

These are the sci-fi inspired digital binoculars you didn’t know you wanted

Binoculars haven't changed that dramatically over the years, but Canadian optics company NexOptic is hoping to change that with its DoubleTake digital binoculars which replace the usual eyecups with a 5-inch HD display.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator review
Smart Home

Samsung is enhancing its Family Hub Fridge and washing machine

At CES 2019, the company is showing off the latest version of its Family Hub Refrigerator with A.I. enhancements that make it even smarter. It's also rolling out a new Wi-Fi connected washing machine.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
MSI GS63VR review
Computing

MSI revamps gaming laptops with face-melting Nvidia RTX 20-series GPUs

For the new year, MSI is introducing the new GS75 Stealth laptop with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs, and a new PS63 Modern Prestige laptop aimed at content creators. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
honeywell home resideo new t series thermostats smart sensors ces 2019 tstat on wall in
Smart Home

Honeywell Home/Resideo smart thermostats now come with remote room sensors

Days after changing the company name to Resideo, the former Honeywell Home introduced two new T-Series smart thermostats at CES 2019. The T9 and T10 Pro Smart Thermostats support Smart Room sensors to balance temperature in the home.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Toyota P4 self-driving car prototype
Cars

Toyota’s Guardian system aims to help human drivers, not replace them

Toyota believes self-driving cars could still use a human touch. At CES 2019, the Japanese automaker offered more details on its Guardian system, which is designed to assist human drivers.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
samsung 219 inch micro led tv ces 2019 2
Home Theater

Samsung’s blistering 219-inch Micro LED TV will cook your eyeballs, blow your mind

No, you will never fit a 219-inch TV in your living room. But don't let that stop you from drooling over Samsung's 219-inch Micro LED showstopper of a screen, which is on display at CES 2019 for the first time.
Posted By Caleb Denison
True-fi mobile
Home Theater

Mobile audio gets an upgrade thanks to new Sonarworks apps

Sonarworks is used by audio engineers around the world to get more accurate sound from their headphones. Today, the company launched Android and iOS apps for the same ability on mobile devices.
Posted By Simon Cohen
ford panasonic v2x car communication c feat
Cars

C-V2X system helps cars navigate intersections, even without a line of sight

A new C-V2X (cellular vehicle-to-everything) will be shown off at CES 2019. V2X is a form of short-range communication that can be sent and received by both cars and infrastructure, allowing cars to navigate around each other.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
canon vixia hf g50 camcorders ces 2019 3qlcdopen hires
Photography

Canon pulls veil off its 4K prosumer and waterproof camcorders at CES 2019

Canon's prosumer G-series has its first 4K member, the Canon Vixia HF G50. The prosumer camera offers a 20x zoom with that high resolution. Canon also today launched the waterproof Vixia HF W11 and W10.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
tcl audio soundbar ces 2019 ts5010
Home Theater

TCL plays it safe on audio for 2019 with new super-simple soundbars

TCL has had a banner year in the TV world, and now the company is introducing two new soundbar lines to pair with your new TV. The budget bars will be looking to upset Vizio and others as the best way to upgrade your new TCL Roku TV.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
insecure intel exploits logo
Computing

Here’s how to watch today’s Intel press conference at CES 2019

Intel is slated to talk about topics including client computing, 5G, artificial intelligence, data center, and more during its CES 2019 keynote. We'll show you how to tune in live on January 7 to watch Intel's press conference.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen