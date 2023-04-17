Don’t miss these 5 Dell laptop deals today, from just $250

When looking for a new laptop, it’s always a smart move to check out the Dell laptop deals going on. Dell makes some of the best laptops around and often knows how to provide great value for money with whatever you choose to buy. With so many great laptop deals right now, we’ve picked out some of our highlights. These Dell laptops cover various budgets and needs so there should be something here for you below.

Dell Inspiron 15 — $250, was $330

As Dell is one of the best laptop brands, even its budget laptops like the Dell Inspiron 15 are worth paying attention to. Here, you get an Intel Pentium Silver processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That’s a pretty basic spec but it runs Windows 11 Home in S Mode and it has an appealing 15.6-inch HD screen with anti-glare properties and narrow borders. Other useful features include a lift hinge that creates a more ergonomic typing angle while tiny rubber feet and bumpers keep it safe from skidding. For a basic machine, it does the job well for the price.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop — $480, was $950

Not quite one of the best 2-in-1 laptops, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is still worth your money at this price. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. A 14-inch full HD touchscreen has pen support so you can use it with your fingers or a stylus. Its 360-degree hinge means you can switch between four different modes including tablet mode, presentation mode, tent mode, or use it as a laptop. It also has ExpressCharge functionality with the battery getting up to 80% in just 60 minutes.

Dell XPS 13 — $1,009, was $1,209

The Dell XPS 13 is a fantastic laptop. This model has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It looks great thanks to its 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and InfinityEdge bezels. Dell’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS, it’s perfect for taking on the move with you or simply gazing at how slim it is back home. Battery life of up to 12 hours means it’ll last you a busy working day while there are convenient extra details like bigger internal speakers than previous models, performance modes, and a dual-sensor camera with infrared and RGB lighting improving picture quality.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,249, was $1,899

One of the best laptops out there if you’re seeking a MacBook replacement, the Dell XPS 15 is a powerful system while looking great. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It even has a dedicated graphics card in the form of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 while a 15.6-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution provides 500 nits of brightness and InfinityEdge bezels to look extra sleek. A 92.9% screen-to-body ratio is always great to see with this system best suited for those pursuing creative projects or that want to work in style. Up to 13 hours of battery life makes it an ideal portable solution.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,649, was $2,299

The Dell XPS 17 is a powerful system that offers a 17-inch screen inside a 15-inch shell. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Like the Dell XPS 15, it has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 so you get a dedicated graphics card to team up with the 17-inch full HD+ screen with 500 nits of brightness and 1920 x 1200 resolution. An advanced thermal design keeps it cooler at all times while you gain a powerful laptop for content creation or similar. Crucially, one that you can easily use on the move thanks to its fantastic battery life.

