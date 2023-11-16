If you’re a creative professional who regularly creates or edits images and videos, then you may want to take advantage of this year’s Black Friday deals to upgrade to a 5K monitor. Displays offering 5K resolution are understandably expensive, so don’t let these discounts end without buying one because we’re not sure when you’ll get another crack at such savings. So that you won’t have to go to retailers’ websites one by one, we’ve gathered our favorite monitor deals below, along with our top pick for the shopping holiday. These offers may not last long though, so if you see one that you like, it’s highly recommended that you complete the purchase as soon as possible.

Best 5K monitor Black Friday deal

The Apple Studio Display, the successor to the Apple Pro Display XDR, features a 27-inch Retina display with 5K resolution, 600 nits of brightness, and support for 1 billion colors — it’s certainly a sight to behold when you’re able to view your projects with such detail and brilliance. The 5K monitor also features a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with a three-mic array and Center Stage technology, which will keep you in the middle of the screen during video calls even if you move around the room, in addition to a built-in six-speaker sound system that enables spatial audio. You’ll also get nano-texture glass that reduces glare and a tilt-adjustable stand with your Apple Studio Display for $1,799, following a $100 discount from Amazon on its sticker price of $1,899 for Black Friday.

More 5K monitor Black Friday deals we love

There are other 5K monitors that are on sale right now for Black Friday, so take a look at the offers that we’ve gathered here and see if one of them catches your eye. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got remaining to be able to pocket these potential savings, but you may want to hurry up with your decision and subsequent purchase because the longer you delay, the higher the risk of missing out. One thing’s for sure — you won’t regret buying a 5K monitor for your computer setup, especially if you can get one for much cheaper than usual with these Black Friday deals.

