Best Buy has one of the best Chromebook deals right now, but you’re going to have to be fast as it’s for today only. Usually priced at $549, you can buy an Acer Chromebook Spin 514 laptop for just $299. A huge saving of $250, this is a great opportunity to enjoy a 2-in-1 laptop for far less than you’d ordinarily pay. Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook Spin 514

Acer is one of the best laptop brands for affordability while still providing you with a competent system. In the case of the Acer Chromebook Spin 514, you get a well-specced laptop with a AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. As a Chromebook, you won’t really need this much storage as you’re likely to rely heavily on cloud-based apps and storage, but it’s useful to have that added flexibility for your most important files or those times when you’re not near an internet connection.

Keen to challenge the best Chromebooks, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 has some excellent key features elsewhere. Its 14-inch full HD touchscreen can be rotated via its 360-degree hinge, so you can use it in a variety of different and convenient ways. The laptop also utilizes narrow bezels and Corning Gorilla Glass protection as you see among the best 2-in-1 laptops. For taking video calls, the full HD webcam is useful while there’s DTS Audio and a built-in smart amplifier to ensure you can hear and be heard clearly at all times. It’s the ideal system for anyone who doesn’t need Windows but wants a well-working system to take on the move or to use from home. It also ably suits college students as its flexibility means it works well for watching your favorite shows as well as studying throughout the day.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is usually priced at $549. For today only, you can buy it from Best Buy for just $299. A huge saving of $250, this is the ideal time to enjoy one of the better Chromebooks around without breaking the bank. Buy it now before the deal ends very soon.

