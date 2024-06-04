There’s an overwhelming number of laptop deals out there, so no matter what you’re looking for, it’s going to be tough to narrow down your choices. If you need a companion device for your regular tasks for work or school, we recommend the Asus Vivobook 14, which you can currently get from Best Buy for only $230 following a $200 discount on its original price of $430. There’s no telling when this offer expires though, so you need to make the purchase right now if you want to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook 14 laptop

For a dependable everyday device, you can’t go wrong with the Asus Vivobook 14. It’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that’s usually found in entry-level laptops, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. It won’t challenge the performance of the best laptops, but the Asus Vivobook 14 will be more than enough for simple tasks such as browsing the internet, typing documents, and making presentations.

The Asus Vivobook 14 is an extremely portable laptop with its 14-inch Full HD screen, so it’s easy to carry when traveling to the office or switching between classrooms. If you’re always on the go, its battery can last up to 10 hours on a single charge so you’re free to use it while unplugged. It’s got everything that you need for productivity with Windows 11 Home in S Mode, and with a 128GB SSD, you’ll have ample space to save your files and projects on the laptop.

In one of the cheaper Best Buy laptop deals for today, the Asus Vivobook 14 is down to a very affordable $230 from its sticker price of $430. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for you to be able to buy the device at $200 off though, so you’re going to want to hurry in completing the transaction. If you want to get the Asus Vivobook 14 for even cheaper than usual, you have to add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible, as any hesitation may cause you to miss out.

