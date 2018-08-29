The $1,100 Acer Swift is the lightest 15-inch laptop ever made

Share

Acer has a large presence at IFA this year, relaunching a number of laptops in both its Swift and Aspire lines. The most exciting of the bunch was an update to the Acer Swift 5, a laptop that claims to be the lightest 15-inch laptop ever made at just 2.2 pounds. It’s a cut down from the 2.4 pounds of the 15-inch LG Gram, which felt impossibly light when we reviewed it earlier this year.

The Swift 5 achieves its light design through the use of magnesium-lithium alloy throughout the body of the device. Acer says these materials ensure durability and prevent any bending or twisting. In addition to cutting some weight, the Swift 5 has also trimmed the bezels, which are now just 0.23 inches and make for a more modern aesthetic. For reference, they’re just a hair thicker than what you get on the Dell XPS 15.

The Swift 5 includes options for either the Core i5-8265U or Core i7-8565U, both new processors announced from Intel at IFA.