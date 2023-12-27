 Skip to main content
The best after-Christmas gaming laptop deals on Alienware and more

John Alexander
By
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

You got some Christmas cash. You game. 2023 has been a blowout year for gaming with Baldur’s Gate, Starfield (sorta), and a plethora of other fun games. Conclusion? You need one of the best gaming laptops. But you’re also thrifty and shopping on a Christmas-card budget, so you need to shop deals. The best deals around.

These are those deals.

And, in the spirit of gaming, we’re sorting them by the AMD vs Intel rivalry that you’ve come to love.

Best After-Christmas gaming laptop deals (Intel)

Intel logo
AFP/Getty Images / .

If you’re an Intel fan, you have quite a few good selections to choose from this year for your wad of After-Christmas cash. Fans of the best Lenovo laptops that want something more tweaked for the tastes of gamers should especially pay attention. These are our favorites from the best laptop brands around:

  • 16-inch Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 with RTX 4050 (13th Gen Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —
  • 16-inch Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 with RTX 4070 (13th Gen Intel Core i9, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —
  • 17-inch Razer Blade 17 with RTX 3060 (12th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —
  • 16-inch Alienware x16 Gaming Laptop with RTX 4070 (13th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —
  • 18-inch Alienware m18 Gaming Laptop with RTX 4080 (13th Gen Intel Core i9, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —

Best After-Christmas gaming laptop deals (AMD)

An AMD logo on a black background.
.

If, on the other hand, you’re looking for the best AMD goodies to shove in your laptop, you’re in for both some low-dollar deals and some big dollars off at the top end. We’re even seeing great deals on our favorite gaming laptop from this time last year, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14. Here are the best deals in AMD laptops we’ve found for you this year:

  • 16-inch ASUS TUF Gaming A16 with AMD Radeon RX 7600s (AMD Ryzen 7 7000 Series, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —
  • 15-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 with RTX 4050 (AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —
  • 16-inch Lenovo Legion Pro Gen 8 with RTX 4050 (AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —
  • 14-inch ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 4060 (AMD Ryzen 9 7000 Series, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —
  • 18-inch Alienware m18 with AMD Radeon RX 7900M (AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —

