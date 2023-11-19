You may be familiar with Alienware for its high-end gaming laptops and gaming PCs, but you might not know that it also creates some high-end monitors as well. And because of all the Black Friday deals floating around, we’ve found some good discounts on Alienware’s monitors, such as this one on the Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED. In fact, this one is coming directly from Dell and brings the $1,000 price tag down to $800, which is a nice $200 discount.

Why you should buy the Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED monitor

Wide-screen gaming monitors can be quite immersive, and that’s just as true for the Alienware 34 Curved QD-Oled monitor, with its 34-inch size and curve, it wraps somewhat around your vision to make you feel as if you’re in the game. It runs a 3440 x 1440 resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, which means that most mid-to-high range graphics cards, like the RX 7900 XTX or the RTX 3080 Ti, should be able to push both a high-refresh and resolution while still maintaining fairly high graphical settings. It also comes with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, which helps deal with things like screen tearing and ghosting and will work on both AMD and Nvidia cards, so you don’t have to worry about which GPU you grab.

Of course, being a gaming monitor from Alienware, it has some really high-end specs, such as an incredibly low 0.1 ms gray-to-gray response time, making it perfect for those who like to play competitive games. The OLED panel also gives you some incredible image and color reproduction, with a 99.3% coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut, making it a screen that’s also suited for some graphical work. It supports HDR 400, although it’s important to note that HDR on a gaming monitor is not the same quality as on a TV, so you probably won’t rely on that, but you will appreciate the 1,000 nits of peak brightness, although at SDR it can only hit a maximum of around 260nits, which isn’t that bright.

All in all, if you’re looking for a high-end gaming monitor, you can’t go wrong with the Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED, especially with the 20% discount from Dell that brings it down to $800. That said, it’s always worth looking at some other great Black Friday gaming monitor deals if you aren’t totally convinced.

