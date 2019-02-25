Share

Apart from desk space, the main reason most people don’t play games on monitors that are 30 inches or larger is because of how expensive they tend to be. That’s not always the case anymore. Alongside some stiff ultrawide competition, Alienware’s 34-inch, 144Hz gaming display is $750 right now, which is $450 less than its standard price.

Dell’s main monitor lines tend to be more popular choices for those looking to upgrade their displays, but its Alienware division puts out some fantastic options, too. The AW3418HW is one such screen. Combining a 2,560 x 1,080 ultrawide resolution with a high-refresh rate, and G-Sync support, this IPS monitor has a solid response time of 4ms, and a contrast ratio of 1,000:1. At 34-inches from corner to corner too, there are few displays in the world that can match this one for sheer scale.

The only one that might, is the same model but with a higher resolution. Both are available at fantastic prices right now at Walmart. The 2,560 x 1,080 model can be had for just $750. That represents a saving of $450 down from its typical price of $1,200.

For an additional $150, you could opt for the 3,440 x 1,440 model. The higher resolution would allow for much greater detail in games, although its refresh rate is slightly lower at 120Hz. It also has a much harder, 1900R curvature (versus 3800R on the lower-resolution model), so you’ll need to factor that into your desktop layout. Its current sale price of $900 represents an even greater saving than that of its lower-resolution sibling. This display typically retails for $1,500 and though it is on sale direct from Dell and elsewhere, none of them have a deal quite like what’s available on Walmart at the time of writing.

Whichever model you opt for though, both would be fantastic gaming displays that stretch into your peripherals and make it so that you are fully immersed in your gaming experience. It’s one of the benefits of an ultrawide display, although they are also excellent for improving productivity and removing the bezel that plagues multiple monitor setups.

If 34 inches still isn’t enough for you though, why not consider LG’s upcoming 49-inch model? It will put even large TVs to shame.

