Digital Trends
Computing

Grab Alienware’s massive 34-inch curved G-Sync gaming monitor for $450 off

Jon Martindale
By
alienware 34 inch gaming monitor sale alienware3401

Apart from desk space, the main reason most people don’t play games on monitors that are 30 inches or larger is because of how expensive they tend to be. That’s not always the case anymore. Alongside some stiff ultrawide competition, Alienware’s 34-inch, 144Hz gaming display is $750 right now, which is $450 less than its standard price.

Dell’s main monitor lines tend to be more popular choices for those looking to upgrade their displays, but its Alienware division puts out some fantastic options, too. The AW3418HW is one such screen. Combining a 2,560 x 1,080 ultrawide resolution with a high-refresh rate, and G-Sync support, this IPS monitor has a solid response time of 4ms, and a contrast ratio of 1,000:1. At 34-inches from corner to corner too, there are few displays in the world that can match this one for sheer scale.

The only one that might, is the same model but with a higher resolution. Both are available at fantastic prices right now at Walmart. The 2,560 x 1,080 model can be had for just $750. That represents a saving of $450 down from its typical price of $1,200.

For an additional $150, you could opt for the 3,440 x 1,440 model. The higher resolution would allow for much greater detail in games, although its refresh rate is slightly lower at 120Hz. It also has a much harder, 1900R curvature (versus 3800R on the lower-resolution model), so you’ll need to factor that into your desktop layout. Its current sale price of $900 represents an even greater saving than that of its lower-resolution sibling. This display typically retails for $1,500 and though it is on sale direct from Dell and elsewhere, none of them have a deal quite like what’s available on Walmart at the time of writing.

Whichever model you opt for though, both would be fantastic gaming displays that stretch into your peripherals and make it so that you are fully immersed in your gaming experience. It’s one of the benefits of an ultrawide display, although they are also excellent for improving productivity and removing the bezel that plagues multiple monitor setups.

If 34 inches still isn’t enough for you though, why not consider LG’s upcoming 49-inch model? It will put even large TVs to shame.

Walmart

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best laptops of 2019
Huawei MateBook 14 hands-on
Product Review

Is the MateBook 14 just another Huawei laptop, or is it something special?

Huawei is now launching a new MateBook 14 laptop. Joining the MateBook 13, it sits in between the MateBook X and MateBook D series and promises premium design at an affordable price.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Should you buy the affordable MacBook Air, or is the MacBook Pro worth the price?

Though they both share Retina Displays and similar keyboards, there are still some specs differences and other changes that differentiate the new 2018 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. In this guide, we stack the two up against each other.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
dell xps 15 2 1 in review front display
Computing

Pinning websites to your taskbar is as easy as following these quick steps

Would you like to know how to pin a website to the taskbar in Windows 10 in order to use browser links like apps? Whichever browser you're using, it's easier than you might think. Here's how to get it done.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2019 review
Product Review

Inside the updated Matebook X Pro is an Nvidia graphics card no one's heard of

Does the MateBook X Pro have what it takes to be the better version of itself? We spent some hands-on time with the unit ahead of Mobile World Congress, and here is more on our experience.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Microsoft HoloLens front angle
Computing

Here’s how to watch Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 press conference

It is widely believed that Microsoft's WMC conference will be the stage for the unveiling of the next generation of its HoloLens mixed reality headset. We have the live stream right here.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
hololens 2 news roundup hero
Computing

Microsoft unveils $3,500 HoloLens 2 at MWC 2019. Here’s what you need to know

The HoloLens 2 is ripe for an announcement. Here's what Microsoft has revealed so far, what's likely in store for the next generation HoloLens, and everything that we know about this mixed reality headset.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan, Tyler Lacoma
HP Envy X2 qualcomm's LTE PC
Computing

5G isn’t only for phones. Here’s how Qualcomm just paved the road to 5G PCs

The future of the PC is the cloud, and Qualcomm wants to lead the charge by pairing its Snapdragon 8cx Always Connected PC processor with its X55 5G modem, allowing people to access cloud storage and stream apps.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Raspberry Pi Kit
Deals

The best Raspberry Pi 3 kits for coders, gamers, and DIY projects

The Raspberry Pi 3 is a low-budget computing platform capable of doing just about anything. We rounded up a handful of the best Raspberry Pi 3 bundles to get you started on a variety of DIY projects.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Lenovo IdeaPad 530S
Computing

Lenovo’s latest IdeaPad laptops get faster with Ryzen 7 and new MX250 graphics

The ultra-slim Windows 10 devices are all getting subtle design changes and specs bumps with options for AMD's latest Ryzen 7 processors, as well as the newest Whiskey Lake processors from Intel.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
macbook pro 2019 2
Computing

A 16-inch MacBook Pro might be the MacBook we've always wanted

Windows laptops are now picking up slimmer bezels and other features which make the MacBook look a bit old in comparison. Here's what we want in the 2019 MacBook Pro.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best books about technology bookcase bookshelves 159711
Emerging Tech

Looking for a good read? Here are the best, most eye-opening books about tech

Sometimes it's sensible to put down the gadgets and pick up a good old-fashioned book -- to read about the latest gadgets, of course. Here are the tech books you need to check out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
qualcomm connected car reference platform qca6696
Cars

Qualcomm draws a road map to the self-driving car of the future

Qualcomm's 2nd generation Connected Car Reference Platform and the QCA6696 chip bring next-gen Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity to cars -- and build a bridge to the vehicles of the future.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
how to convert mp4 mp3 converter header
Computing

Converting files from MP4 to MP3 is made easy with these online, offline tools

Sometimes you just want the audio without the video. In this guide, we'll show you how to convert an MP4 to an MP3 using web-based software and dedicated programs for both Windows and MacOS.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Computing

In 2019, laptops are better than ever. Here are the best of the best

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. Our picks for the best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while they're at it.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith