This 38-inch curved Alienware QHD monitor is $450 off right now

Jennifer Allen
By
The Alienware QD-OLED monitor in front of a window.

Dell has one of the best monitor deals around for gamers who want to be fully immersed in the experience. Today, you can buy a Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor for $900 with a saving of $450 off the regular price of $1,350. A premium product, this is a monitor that’s going to last you a long time to come. If you want the ultimate gaming experience and already have the rig to support such performance, this is the one for you. Here’s all you need to know or you can tap the buy button below to get straight to making a purchase.

Why you should buy the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor

The best curved gaming monitors provide a fantastically immersive experience. With the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor, you get a native QHD resolution of 3840 x 1600 at 144Hz when connected via DisplayPort or 85Hz when connected via HDMI. A true 1ms gray to gray response time in extreme mode helps cut down on motion blur issues while there’s a color gamut of 130.6% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3. The IPS panel is also DisplayHDR 600 capable and there’s color support for up to 1.07 billion colors. Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate certification also helps for anyone with the relevant graphics card.

Away from the key specs that make the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor one of the best gaming monitors around, it also looks good on your desk. It has a fully adjustable stand with height markers for better comfort. Extensive tilt and swivel features are also available. There’s AlienFX to help you choose custom lighting along with in-game lighting too, while the gaming OSD also helps improve performance depending on the options you choose. Finally, Dell’s ComfortView technology helps cut down on blue light emissions to optimize your eye comfort no matter how long you’re playing for. For ports, besides two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4, there are a number of USB 3.2 ports to hook up all your accessories.

The Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor is usually priced at $1,350 but for a limited time only, you can buy it direct from Dell for $900. Still a hefty chunk of change, the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor is a great investment for anyone looking to get the most from their gaming time. Its large screen and great features will bring out the best from your gaming sessions.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience.
This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $300 off right now
this dell gaming laptop with an rtx 3060 just got a big price cut deal g15 render

If you want to invest in a machine that will let you experience the wonders of modern PC gaming while on the go, you'll want to take advantage of this $300 discount for the Dell G16 gaming laptop. From $1,400, you can get it for $1,100 from Dell -- it's still not cheap, but rest assured that it's worth every single penny. We're not sure how long this offer will remain available though, so you'll have to complete your purchase as soon as possible if you don't want to miss one of the most interesting gaming laptop deals in the market right now.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop
The Dell G16 gaming laptop -- with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM -- takes aim at the best gaming laptops with powerful performance at a relatively affordable price. Gaming laptops should be able to run the hottest titles, according to our laptop buying guide, and that's certainly not an issue with this machine. In fact, you'll also be ready for the upcoming games this year if you've got the Dell G16 gaming laptop, and you won't have to worry about overheating if you find yourself hooked because of its thermal design that's inspired by Dell's Alienware brand.

Read more
From $1,000 to $770: Save $230 on this 49-inch QHD gaming monitor
dark matter 49 inch curved gaming monitor deal monoprice april 2023 by 49in

You don't need to spend more than $1,000 to get a top-quality display for your gaming setup because there are offers like this $230 discount for the 49-inch Monoprice Dark Matter curved gaming monitor. From its original price of $1,000, you can get it for just $770 from Monoprice, but only if you hurry because the deal may expire at any moment. It's highly recommended that you take advantage of this bargain now while it's still available.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Monoprice Dark Matter curved gaming monitor
Gamers who are thinking about going for dual-monitor setup for their gaming PC may want to consider buying the Monoprice Dark Matter curved gaming monitor instead, as its 49-inch screen with an expansive Dual Quad HD resolution and an ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio provides the cinematic field of view that two monitors offer without the annoying bezels at the middle that destroy the realism. It's the equivalent of a pair of 27-inch monitors with 16:9 aspect ratios side by side, while the 1800R curvature not only creates a more immersive experience, but it also reduces eye discomfort so that you can play for several hours at a time.

Read more
This Alienware gaming PC just got a massive $760 price cut
alienware aurora r14 gaming desktop deal dell december 2022

While Alienware might not be the big name it used to be nearly a decade ago, it still produces some really great-looking gear, like the Alienware Auror R14. A completely AMD-built system, the R14 is a reasonably good mid-range gaming PC, and Dell has even discounted it heavily from the usual $1,760 all the way down to $1,000. That's a significant discount to grab a desktop that can run most modern games at 1440p.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition
While not as powerful as its bigger brother, the Aurora R15, the Auror R14 is still quite powerful, boasting an AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, which is roughly equivalent to an RTX 3060 if you're more familiar with the Nvidia lineup. Even though it won't be able to run something like Cyberpunk 2077 on the highest settings and framerates, it should still handle most modern games relatively well, giving you a lot of leeways with which gaming monitor deals you want to go for. As for the CPU, you get a mid-range AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, which is a great pairing with the Radeon RX 6600 XT since it's powerful enough that it won't bottleneck the GPU but not so powerful that it increases the price of the desktop massively.

Read more