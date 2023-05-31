Dell has one of the best monitor deals around for gamers who want to be fully immersed in the experience. Today, you can buy a Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor for $900 with a saving of $450 off the regular price of $1,350. A premium product, this is a monitor that’s going to last you a long time to come. If you want the ultimate gaming experience and already have the rig to support such performance, this is the one for you. Here’s all you need to know or you can tap the buy button below to get straight to making a purchase.

Why you should buy the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor

The best curved gaming monitors provide a fantastically immersive experience. With the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor, you get a native QHD resolution of 3840 x 1600 at 144Hz when connected via DisplayPort or 85Hz when connected via HDMI. A true 1ms gray to gray response time in extreme mode helps cut down on motion blur issues while there’s a color gamut of 130.6% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3. The IPS panel is also DisplayHDR 600 capable and there’s color support for up to 1.07 billion colors. Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate certification also helps for anyone with the relevant graphics card.

Away from the key specs that make the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor one of the best gaming monitors around, it also looks good on your desk. It has a fully adjustable stand with height markers for better comfort. Extensive tilt and swivel features are also available. There’s AlienFX to help you choose custom lighting along with in-game lighting too, while the gaming OSD also helps improve performance depending on the options you choose. Finally, Dell’s ComfortView technology helps cut down on blue light emissions to optimize your eye comfort no matter how long you’re playing for. For ports, besides two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4, there are a number of USB 3.2 ports to hook up all your accessories.

The Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor is usually priced at $1,350 but for a limited time only, you can buy it direct from Dell for $900. Still a hefty chunk of change, the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor is a great investment for anyone looking to get the most from their gaming time. Its large screen and great features will bring out the best from your gaming sessions.

Editors' Recommendations