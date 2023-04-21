 Skip to main content
This Alienware RTX 3080 gaming laptop with 32GB of RAM is $800 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
A person types on an Alienware M15 at a desk.

Powerful and dependable gaming laptops never come cheap, but if you look hard enough, you’ll find gaming laptop deals that will let you enjoy huge savings. Here’s one that you shouldn’t miss — the Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop with an $800 discount from Dell, bringing its price down to $1,800 from $2,600. You need to be quick with your clicks if you’re interested in taking advantage of this offer though, because we’re pretty sure that it will sell out quickly.

Why you should buy the Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop

The Alienware m15 R7 challenges the speed of the best gaming laptops with its 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, which are enough to smoothly launch the best PC games and titles that will be released soon. The machine is also equipped with 32GB of RAM, which is recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need if you’re planning to run multiple apps — such as streaming software and web browsers — while you’re playing your favorite video games. Windows 11 Home is pre-loaded in the gaming laptop’s 1TB SSD, which will have enough space for several AAA titles with all the updates that you need to download and the optional DLC that you want to access.

If you’ve got the habit of playing video games for several hours at a time, you won’t have to worry about the Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop overheating because it comes with the updated Alienware Cryo-tech cooling technology, which utilizes newly engineered fans keep the system at peak operating performance. You may not notice that you’ve been playing for a while because of the device’s 15.6-inch screen with Quad HD resolution and an up to 240Hz refresh rate, which will keep you immersed in your video game.

Gamers shouldn’t settle for traditional laptop deals when there are offers like Dell’s $800 price cut for the Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop. You’ll only have to pay $1,800 to get this device delivered to your doorstep instead of $2,600, but you should complete the transaction as soon as possible. This bargain will surely draw the attention of a lot of gamers, so we’re not sure if stocks will still be available tomorrow.

Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with tech ever since. A gamer at heart, Aaron believes that while the tech industry is often dealing with side quests and boss fights, it always remains on track with the mission to save the world.

